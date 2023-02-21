BENNINGTON — A Bennington man charged in 2020 with several counts of animal abuse, which resulted in the death of five dogs, took a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding jail time.
Eric Flanigan, 37, of Beech St. in Bennington, was charged with six counts altogether — five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals with undue pain, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals-torture — in November 2020. The plea deal reached last Thursday dismissed five of the six counts. He now faces a one- to three-year prison sentence, all suspended, with a two-year parole. Flanigan must also abstain from the ownership or care of any animals for at least 10 years.
Flanigan was found incompetent to stand trial in a report issued by a court-appointed doctor in 2022. However, as part of the plea deal, he was required to waive any insanity defense. According to prosecutor Alexander Burke, this figured into the perceived leniency of the sentence. If his defense used the insanity finding, Flanigan likely would have walked out of the courtroom with no consequences or conditions.
According to a police affidavit at his arrest, Flanigan kept six dogs in a small pop-up trailer in his yard on Beech Street. In May 2020, town animal control responded to several complaints made by neighbors about Flanigan’s dogs. After visiting the residence, Animal Control Officer Kimberly Krawczyk questioned Flanigan, who told her that he planned on moving the animals to a larger camper soon. Krawczyk noted the dogs had food and water, and left the dogs in Flanigan’s care.
In October 2020, another complaint occurred about the dogs barking, being kept in the dark and fighting.
Krawczyk again visited the residence. However, this time, Flanigan told the officer that three dogs were dead at the camper, and the remaining three were now separated. Flanigan reported that he’d been depressed and had difficulty taking care of the dogs. He agreed to surrender two of the three, claiming that the third dog, a purebred coonhound, was his therapy dog.
When Krawczyk visited the trailer, she reported “deplorable, disgusting conditions” inside. There was a tan crate with a dead, decomposing dog inside. Also inside, she found another crate, with a recently deceased black dog covered in feces. A third crate held a still-breathing dog, struggling to take a breath, also covered in feces. That dog later died. Next to the kennel, Krawczyk found the skeletal remains of a fourth canine. A fifth dog also was found dead behind a crate.
A sixth dog was removed and subsequently adopted out.