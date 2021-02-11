WOODFORD -- There are no races on the Woodford annual town ballot, but voters on March 2 will still have the option of adding a write-in candidate's name.
Unopposed on the ballot are Ryan Thurber for a three-year term on the Select Board; Wayne Tifft for a two-year term on the board; and Richard Frantz for moderator.
There are no candidates on the ballot for three board of lister positions, two town auditor posts and two constable positions.
The town budget request on the ballot is for $147,048 for the general fund, plus a proposed total of $22,190 to assist local services.
The town highway budget is proposed at $30,000.
Town Clerk Susan Wright and other officials can be reached through the town website for information on voting or related topics.