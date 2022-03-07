BENNINGTON — There are no simple answers as to why a domestic assault survivor chooses to either go forward with charges against their abuser or decides not to cooperate in an abuse investigation.
In covering the courts, the Banner has time and time again come across cases where domestic assault survivors either couldn’t cooperate with an investigation from the start, or more often, had a change of heart and allowed an abuser to walk free.
“This happens in over 80 percent of our domestic assault charges,” said Erica Marthage, Bennington County state’s attorney. “There is a change in the position of the victim as the case moves on. It happens at different times, but it happens nearly all the time.”
The Banner spoke with Marthage on the prevalence of these survivors who find themselves, for a myriad of reasons and circumstances, unable to hold their abusers accountable for the havoc they create. We also spoke with experts in domestic violence, Project Against Violent Encounters, about the complex reasons why survivors react in specific ways and what we can do to help keep these victims and their children safe.
A recent account, in court and related documents, illustrates the direction these cases often go. On the morning of Nov. 8, a call was received from the Springfield Hospital about a possible victim of a domestic assault.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the two state police troopers spoke with an emergency room doctor, who told them that a woman had been admitted into the ER with significant injuries to her body.
According to the doctor’s testimony, the woman told him that her husband had caused the injuries. Her husband was under parole conditions for a plea agreement that dismissed two domestic assault charges in place of a guilty plea on lesser charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace.
Troopers then interviewed her about what transpired earlier that evening. She was initially hesitant to provide any information to police but went on to describe the injuries and how, the weekend before, she received what she described as bruises “all over her body.”
Then, in the course of the interview, something shifted. The assault survivor began to change her narrative. She started to backtrack on some of the details of the story. She informed the troopers that, because of the fear she had of where she would live and her desire “not to let anything bad happen to him,” she wasn’t sure she wanted to tell them what had happened to her and who did it.
“Because I’m scared of my entire life being ruined, not because I don’t think I deserve to be helped, and I don’t think he didn’t do something wrong because I certainly do, I’m just …. He’s probably scared of the police dragging him out of the house like they did last Christmas,” she told police.
Her husband was arrested just a year ago, in December 2020, on similar charges against the same survivor. Those charges ultimately led to two simple assaults and disturbing the peace. Gone was any mention of domestic assault. Last October, the defendant received a sentence of three to six months, all suspended, with six-month parole. Specific conditions were set up: Do not harass the victim or engage in any violent or threatening behaviors.
He was arrested for the second time two months later on domestic assault charges.
Eventually, in the days and weeks that followed the ER interview, the victim refused to cooperate at all, telling prosecutors it was all an accident, and denying any wrongdoing by her alleged assaulter.
On Feb. 24, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones granted a motion to dismiss all charges against the defendant in the case.
“We are unable to go forward in a lot of these cases,” Marthage said. “If there’s not circumstantial evidence to support the charges and the survivor isn’t willing to come forward to press charges, there’s usually not a lot we can do.”
Reasons are varied
Advocates said the reasons why survivors say nothing are as individual as the cases themselves. There are instances where the survivor might be assaulted on a regular basis, leaving and coming back multiple times before they feel able to leave.
“The truth is, we also need to understand that this might take one, two, three, or many more times before someone can reach out,” PAVE Executive Director Lindsay Brillon said.
Maybe these victims won’t have a place to live if they press charges. Offenders can threaten suicide as a means of controlling a victim. It might be the case that the offender is their only source of financial support. Sometimes it comes down to the survivor simply loving the offender and not wanting any harm to come to them, even though they are victim of the violence.
“It’s easy for people on the outside to look at these situations and say, ‘I would never put up with that,’” Marthage said. “You can’t be in their shoes on a given day to say that. All of this is tied to so many other factors. Sometimes it can be generational. You watched as your father beat up on your mother, and you’ve come to take that as normal relationship life. The truth is, there are no easy answers to any of this.”
Brillon couldn’t agree more.
“Each one of these cases is so individual. Fear, embarrassment, stigma, history, relationships, housing, finances, all play a role in these decisions. We live in a tiny community. There are still a lot of stigmas around domestic violence and coming forward. It can be very intimidating.
“There’s still this idea of, ‘Why don’t they just leave,’” said Brillon, “or that somehow it’s their fault this happened to them. As much as people have advocated against that, it persists. Survivors often internalize those old and damaging stigmas.”
Marthage agreed on the power of stigmas. “Sometimes, jurors I speak with afterward, ... say, ‘I don’t understand why they didn’t just leave.’ Well, those survivors, they’re ashamed. They might be thinking they’re weak or not good enough or, if they are financially dependent on their abuser, well, no one wants to come out and just say that. The alternative to saying that is you say, ‘This didn’t really happen.’ You tell yourself the story you need to hear. The truth is, there’s probably less stigma associated with admitting you have mental illness than saying my husband abused me.”
Domestic violence spans all socio-economic levels. Still, there is a lot of inter-generational poverty in Bennington County, with learned relationship patterns that are subtly passed on from one generation to the next, advocates said. At the same time, we also can’t discredit that there are human emotions involved — love, loyalty, shared history. Survivors often base their decisions on love, as opposed to fear or financial concerns. These are complex situations where the couples have a history or share children. They shared a life together. It’s unfair of anyone just to expect someone to discredit that.
“The question is, how do you rewrite the narrative to create a safe future for yourself and your family,” said Brillon. “The truth is, domestic abuse intensifies as it keeps going. That’s why we want people to leave before it gets to the point of no return. Chances are, though, that even if you leave the abusive relationship, you’re going to have another one. Services are great, we need them to be there, but more work needs to be done if you’re going to truly address relationship violence in the community. How do we address those patterns that lead to an abusive relationship? That’s the challenge.”
Housing a major concern
Housing is also a major concern for every survivor. The housing in and around Bennington is very limited, and, because these cases are so complex, there’s much that goes into the environment that can create domestic violence. Issues like mental health, substance abuse and poverty play a big role in getting these survivors into permanent housing. Many won’t qualify even if there are available units. Things like credit scores, references, low income or even a past criminal record can have dire consequences on survivors’ ability to remove themselves from domestic abuse situations.
PAVE runs a temporary shelter for some survivors and children, but there’s a 90-day limit on stays. Even so, many at the shelter hope to stay over the limit, because there’s simply no place for them to go to.
“If you are sharing an apartment or housing, if you’re dependent on your abuser’s income, that becomes a huge barrier to someone having the ability to come forward out of the situation,” Brillon said.
One of the interesting things PAVE is doing is trying to move into prevention models, involving males, and even the very offenders that cause the violence.
“We know that survivors can be male or female,” said Brillon. “In the past few months, there has been an uptick in male survivors. We have to approach relationship violence, sexual violence from both avenues, no matter who it is. We can offer support services to survivors, but we have to also change the community, going into schools with anti-violence and anti-bullying curriculum modeling healthy relationships. You have to have a conversation about male mental health. You ultimately have to change the community’s perception for lasting change to happen. We can help a survivor leave a situation. Still, if the community is not supportive of her, chances are she’s probably going to either re-enter the abusive relationship or one that’s similar.
“That part about being more present in the conversation about men’s health, I do think there aren’t many services for men when it comes to that,” Brillon said. “If we don’t begin to offer these kinds of programs that not only help survivors and children but address the perpetrators as well, we are doing the community a disservice.”
Brillon said, “There’s still this atmosphere of despair here for many in our community. ... truth is, everyone deserves better.”