NORTH BENNINGTON — If you saw about a dozen children spray-painting a soon-to-be installed culvert on Overlea Road in North Bennington late Tuesday morning, fear not. Their graffiti was 100 percent sanctioned and supervised by "Camp Danger" counselors Matthew Perry and his son Max.
The project was a collaboration between Perry and Norm LeBlanc, highway superintendent for the Village of North Bennington. Perry brought his campers, who are in their second week of "learning to do dangerous things safely."
"Norm calls me up whenever he sees an opportunity, and said, 'Hey, we've got this thing going in the ground. Might be fun to paint it before we do it,'" Perry explained. "It teaches the kids about graffiti and mural painting in public, what's legal and what's not, how to do it properly and plan it out, how to do it safely..."
Perry's younger son, Jack, a seventh grader partaking in Camp Danger for the last time, seemed to speak for the group: "We won't be able to see it once it's in the ground, but it's the thought that counts. We'll know it's there."