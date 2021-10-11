BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union canceled school for Tuesday because of a lack of school bus drivers.
"Because we are unable to provide bus transportation tomorrow, October 12, school is cancelled for all students," the supervisory union said on its Facebook page. "Tomorrow will be a a no-work day for school-year staff. Full-year staff should report to their buildings as scheduled."
Superintendent James Culkeen said Dufour Transportation made the call out of "an abundance of caution."
"SVSU administration and representatives from Dufour ... will meet tomorrow to plan for Wednesday’s transportation operations,” he said.
A message left for Dufour Bennington office district manager Mike Gardner on Monday night was not immediately returned.