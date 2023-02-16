MANCHESTER — Two Manchester institutions dedicated to the written word are taking issue with Vermont State University's intention to turn books into bytes.
In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott and incoming VSU President Parwinder Grewal, Manchester Community Library Executive Director Edward Surjan, Northshire Bookstore co-owner Cathleen Ihasz, along with Michael DeSanto of Phoenix Books in Burlington, challenged Vermont State University's proposal to shift to a digital-first academic library for the new entity's four campuses, which would mean fewer physical volumes on campus.
"Physical libraries are essential to students' studies, as are the librarians who help them," the letter said. “Students stare at screens enough all day. Why would we encourage more screen time? Research suggests that reading print books results in higher understanding and more critical reflection."
On Feb. 7, Vermont State University announced a new all-digital academic library, effective July 1, as well as changes to its athletics program. The new entity represents unified accreditation for Castleton University, Northern Vermont University's Lyndon and Johnson campuses, and Vermont Technical College. The schools are merging in an effort to overcome longstanding enrollment and financial challenges.
"Library services and the physical library spaces are not going away. The shift to an all-digital format for the library will provide robust and equitable access to professional librarians, databases, scholarly articles, and more, across all campuses," the university said.
Ihasz, who assumed majority ownership of the Northshire Bookstore with her sisters Nicole and Ashley last year, challenged that assertion.
“We are opposed to the idea of digitizing most of the library," Ihasz said, adding that libraries lie at “the heart of education. This is where you want to cut costs?”
Surjan said the proposed move is “incredibly short-sighted.” He pointed to the need for skilled librarians to guide students through serious research, and added that “just the tip of the iceberg” of print collections are digitalized -- perhaps as little as 10 percent. That process is expensive, he added, and asked who would digitize materials students need, and who would pay for it.
Grewal, in an article published in Inside Higher Ed, said that on each campus, “We will have at least a floor that will look like a proper library.” Early planning suggested perhaps 7,000 books out of 100,000 would be retained, but in the face of the controversy, he cites 45,000 as the figure and notes the discussion is ongoing.
In an opinion piece defending the changes, Nolan T. Atkins, the university system's incoming provost, said “We are transforming our libraries, not reducing them. We are expanding the possibilities of our libraries on all our campuses, not closing them. We are transforming, and modernizing, and evolving for our future as a thriving and sustainable hybrid university.”
Although the exact changes to the library remain unclear, the announcements by VSU have signaled enough to result in three unions, representing 1000 faculty and staff, taking a swift vote of no-confidence in the incoming administration.
Accompanying the all-digital library announcement were proposals to downgrade the college athletic programs. These proposals, too, generated opposition, although they were defended as necessary cost-cutting measures.