BENNINGTON — A Bennington man is being held without bail after allegedly strangling a woman and, in a separate incident, slamming her head into a building, causing her to need five staples in her head.
Nicholas Coyne, 24, from Bennington has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest for events that occurred on July 10 and 29.
Bennington Police Department received a call on July 29 reporting that a woman was driving to the police station because she was being chased by Coyne, according to court records. When she pulled into the parking lot at the station, she told the officer she picked Coyne up at Ramunto’s in Bennington, and he was very drunk.
Once she got him home, he got behind the wheel of his truck and backed it into her car. She left the residence and Coyne followed her. He cut her off, got out of his truck and ripped the handle off of her car. Officers found the handle where she said it would be.
The officer asked if Coyne got physical with her, and her response was, “Look at me.” The officer shined his flashlight on her neck and discovered a visible hand print, bruising in the shape of fingers and cuts where fingernails would be. The woman confirmed Coyne strangled her to the point where she could not breathe for about five seconds.
The woman described a previous physical altercation that allegedly occurred on July 10. Coyne allegedly grabbed the woman by her head with both hands and hit it off the side of his home. The woman had photographic evidence of the bloodstain on the home where her head made contact, and a one-and-a-half inch cut on her head, being held together by five staples.
When officers attempted to arrest Coyne, he would not place his hands behind his back until one officer had a taser at the ready. Coyne refused to comment on the incident, but he did take a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol content of .209.
Coyne pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail until a weight of evidence hearing can be held.