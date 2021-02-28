BENNINGTON — Nine candidates will be battling for four spots as the vote to be elected to the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District comes up on Tuesday.
Three of the candidates are incumbents in Jackie Kelly, Mike Munson and Edward Letourneau, but they are being chased by six newcomers — Jamar Bivens, Mike Cutler, Asher Edelson, David “Drew” Dughi, Nienna Rose (whose name appears on the ballot at Joshua Reed) and Anthony “TJ” Williams.
Six of the nine candidates: Bivens, Cutler, Williams, Rose, Kelly and Edelson — all attended a forum last week sponsored in part by Rights and Democracy Vermont.
— Bivens, 33, said that he has lived in Bennington for the past five years.
“I’ve seen a lot of highs and lows in the town,” Bivens said. “Last year, given the events that happened, I was able to be part of some listening groups and participated in a town committee board for policy advisory. It was an excellent chance to get some experience on how policies and public office works.”
Bivens said he chose to run because he wanted to be a more productive member of the community.
— Cutler, who is a production manager with Catamount TV, was born and raised in Bennington and attended Mount Anthony and Southwest Tech.
“I’ve covered a fair amount of select and school board meetings and it’s been interesting learning it from that perspective,” Cutler said. “I really excited to give back and help the students and staff be as successful as they can. I have a connection and a bond with that entity and I hope to become a part of the board,” Cutler said.
— Asher Edelson is a Bennington resident that “wears many hats” in the community, working on the state’s rehabiliation council and as a residential counselor. Edelson said that activism is a big part of his life and his battles with disability has led him to become an activist for “marginalized children” in the community.
According to Edelson’s campaign page on Facebook, he is looking to make the district more equitable and to add programs similar to the Quantum Leap program that had taken place at Mount Anthony Union High School.
“The best leaders are those who admit that they do not know everything. I understand the importance of listening and learning, as well as being able to disagree without being disagreeable,” Edelson’s campaign Facebook page reads.
— Kelly is one of three incumbents and has served on the Southwest Tech board for the past eight years. After a lifetime as an educator both at home and abroad, she has lived in Bennington for the past 11 years.
“I believe in education and I believe every child can learn and get educated,” Kelly said. “Each child is special. I want to take children from where they are to where they can be.”
— Nienna Rose (on the ballot as Joshua Reed) is a 26-year-old trans woman born and raised in Bennington. She lived locally for most of her life and attended Mount Anthony Union High School and Southwest Tech as a student.
“I’ve always had a strong passion for equity, inclusion and accountability, so when I saw an opportunity to serve my community, I decided that I would do my best to do so,” wrote Rose on her Facebook page. “I attended this school, and faced harassment at this school and I have a desire to contribute to its continued success on behalf of the community as well as encouraging a safe and inclusive environment for learning.”
Rose said that if elected, she will work with the board to make decisions that benefit all students.
“It is important, now more than ever, to listen to the needs of those in our community who are most affected by these issues, equity, accessibility and accountability,” Rose wrote.
— Anthony “TJ” Williams is a life-long resident of Bennington, graduating from Mount Anthony Union High School. He has worked tirelessly to help those in need of job skills, working through the vocational rehab in Bennington, along with the Bennington-Rutland Opportunity Council, or BROC, in the job skills field.
“I worked with high-need and high-functioning people for the past 10 years and I have a broad idea of the skill sets people are looking for in the workforce,” Williams said. “I want to be able to stay ahead of the curve in education and make sure people have access to the tech center locally.”
— Mike Munson is also an incumbent for the Southwest Tech board. Munson is an attorney and works for the Bennington firm of Barr & Sternberg. He is a member of the Vermont Association for Justice and the Vermont Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, was a Deputy State’s Attorney, and was past President of the Bennington County Bar Association.
Munson has been the vice chairman of the Southwest Tech board in the past as well. He’s also a member of the board of the Bennington Free Library and Bennington Project Independence.
David “Drew” Dughi and Edward Letourneau are also on the ballot. Neither attended the virtual community forum earlier this week.
Letourneau is an incumbent and has faced calls for resignation over comments he posed on social media sites that were considered racist or otherwise offensive. He has served on the board for more than five years and also serves on the Mount Anthony Union school district board.