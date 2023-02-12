BENNINGTON — They walked the red carpet alone and in pairs, all shining stars and smiles, as the crowd held signs and cheered, — not just who they were, but who they were proud to be.
The annual Night to Shine in Bennington was all of that and more.
Friday night’s celebration of our special needs community in Southern Vermont kicked off at the Grace Christian School in Bennington with curling irons and makeup, shoe shines, and smiles as over 300 special guests and volunteers proudly strolled down the red carpet, took limo rides, sang karaoke, danced and wore the sparkling crowns of prom kings and queens.
All were welcome.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Jake Stone, Campus Pastor at Mission City Church in Bennington. “I have a hard time finding moments and events that are so authentic like this. One of the most beautiful things I'm learning about the community of people with special needs is there's no hiding who they are. And that is something I think a lot of us should learn from that community.”
There was no hiding that pure, infectious joy on display as special guests walked down the red carpet, throwing kisses and raising their arms proudly as they made their way to the dance floor for the first time since the pandemic delayed the live event for two years.
Several individuals took advantage of the dozens of volunteers offering complimentary hair and makeup, and themselves as dance partners. Local restaurants donated food and drinks. For those who were sensory sensitive, there were quiet rooms with crafts, karaoke, and free limo rides, all donated by the greater Bennington community.
They even met Miss Vermont and Miss Southern Vermont, who both came to spread the cheer.
Night to shine is part of the Tim Tebow Foundation. The foundation sponsors the yearly events, which take place across the country on the same night the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The foundation is religion-based, but all were welcome to shine.
“I think it is something special that a community of people can create a moment like this for them,” Stone said. “A night where they're the stars. I think that's the biggest thing.”
“Well, let us say that, to me as a parent, for my daughter to be included in something as wonderful as the night to shine, it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Kim Post, whose daughter, Nova, was a special guest. “They didn't have to worry about being different. She just danced the night away. She went to the middle school today wearing her crown. For weeks leading up to it, she felt really special, and then today, the day after, she's still feeling that same way.”
“We went to see her on the red carpet. She said, ’Look, Mom, I sparkle and shine.’ She had on her gold dress and a gold jacket that she insisted on wearing because she wanted to stand out and be bright.”
Did you see a smile on her face?
“Oh, yeah. She's still smiling now and still wearing the crown.”