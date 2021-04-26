A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2021 @ 8:24 pm
Austin Lee gives his father Zachary a high five as he rides his bike around the tennis courts on Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Monday afternoon.
Five year old Austin Lee smiles as he rides his bike around the tennis courts on Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Monday afternoon. Austin said “this is so fun, I could do this the whole day!”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.