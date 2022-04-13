BENNINGTON — With a police review board now established, the Select Board will begin interviewing potential candidates in May and expects to appoint the first members in June.
After a few wording changes on Monday, the board approved a resolution creating the new permanent town board, which will have up to seven members.
One of the late revisions: It’s now specified there will be at least five and as many as seven members, after the board discussed concerns over how many people might volunteer to serve in what could be a time-consuming role.
Marsh Hudson-Knapp, a member of a citizen task force that made recommendations on the format for the new board, said after the vote he wanted to give “a shout out and a thank you to the present and past members of the Select Board” for their resolve.
He said that involved commitment to a community policing initiative that dates back three years to the hiring of the International Association of Chiefs of Police team to review the Bennington Police Department policies and procedures.
In addition to reviewing BPD policies, which was done primarily by citizen task forces, the association’s report recommended considering a police review board for Bennington.
“When disturbing events in Bennington and across the country revealed deep problems in policing, you started and sustained every week a deep commitment to justice and transforming our Bennington Police into a collaborative team with a wide range of community groups,” Hudson-Knapp said.
COMPLAINT REVIEW
Hudson-Knapp also expressed disappointment that officials learned late in the effort that a change in Bennington’s charter or new state legislation will be required to allow the Select Board to delegate its authority to consider police complaints.
A number of residents and some board members have questioned how effective the civilian board will be without having that authority delegated to it. Hudson-Knapp said the difficult process to allow a select board to delegate its policing review authority represents “an urgent problem” in a number of communities around the state.
The Select Board is consulting with area lawmakers in urging new legislation that would allow a board to delegate its authority, Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Wednesday.
The options also include an amendment to the town charter, but that process would be expected to take longer and would require local and legislative approvals.
Jenkins said the hope is legislation allowing Vermont select boards to delegate authority to a civilian board can be enacted in the next legislative session. She said the local delegation has been supportive.
Contacted Wednesday, Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said legislative action on the issue late in this session isn’t likely. He added in an email that he hopes to learn more about what a majority of the Select Board would want “as far as powers of the Civilian Review Board in terms of complaints against individual officers.”
CURRENT PROCESS
The board’s intent, Jenkins said, would be to delegate authority to consider complaints against police or the department, and to determine whether complaints are credible.
If that is determined, she said, the complaint might then be referred to an independent authority, such as the Criminal Justice Training Council, state police or the attorney general for possible investigation.
After an investigation, the matter could involve action by the town manager — who oversees the department — or the police chief, based on the investigation’s outcome, she said.
The Select Board simply reviews complaints and determines whether they are credible, Jenkins said. That has only happened once, and the board determined a harassment complaint against police was not credible.
Jenkins said the citizen board will be charged with reviewing training for officers and data concerning the type of complaints received, traffic stop statistics and other materials. She said this will have an influence on how officers interact with the public, without focusing on individual officers.
The enabling resolution also calls for the new board to encourage dialogue and feedback between the department and all groups in the community. That is expected to include public meetings to discuss policing issues.
Formats for submitting complaints or compliments about the police also were established, including an online process.
Information on the town’s community policing initiative is posted on the town website.
During the meeting, board member Jeanne Conner also addressed those residents who have said, “Our Police Department doesn’t need this, and why are we doing this?”
Conner added, “I just want to say that research bears out, and police are well aware of this, that the group that benefits most from having a community review board is the police. This is actually a positive thing for them, and they are aware of it and have embraced this process.”
During the meeting, resident Nancy White echoed other speakers during the three-year community policing process, saying, “I take issue with the comment that we have these deep, dark problems with the Bennington Police Department. The Select Board is the leader; the Select Board sets the standard. Leadership, accountability and transparency starts at the top.”
Saying she doesn’t believe the good work police officers do gets enough attention or publicity, White added, “Why anybody in this country today would want to be in law enforcement is beyond me.”
QUALIFICATIONS
The new board members will serve three-year terms, according to the resolution approved Monday, although the terms initially will be staggered to ensure not all end at the same time.
A request for applications will be posted in early May, Jenkins said.
While the Select Board has authority to appoint the Community Policing Advisory Review Board members, and can also remove members, the resolution lists some suggested backgrounds, skills or experience that would be desirable on the new board.
Those include the behavioral and/or mental health or substance use disorder fields; those dealing with domestic violence issues, statistical analysis, mediation and conflict resolution, or working in the criminal justice system, law and restorative justice areas.
Police officers are ineligible for three years after the end of their service. Sitting Select Board members are ineligible except as a nonvoting liaison.