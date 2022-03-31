pow principal

Bethany Lorge will be the next principal at Pownal Elementary School, beginning in July. She will replace Todd Phillips, who is retiring.

 CAT-TV screenshot
POWNAL — An educator who grew up in Berkshire County, Mass., graduated from Williams College and served as a school principal in Texas has been selected to lead Pownal Elementary School.

Bethany Lorge, of North Adams, Mass., was unanimously approved by the Southwest Vermont Union School District Board after being nominated for the position by Superintendent James Culkeen.

She will replace Principal Todd Phillips, who is retiring at the end of the school year in June. Phillips was appointed principal in Pownal in 2012.

Lorge is currently working as the interim assistant principal at Twin Valley Middle and High School in Whitingham. She formerly served as a teacher and principal in the San Antonio, Texas, area.

Lorge graduated from Drury High School in North Adams in 2003 and from Williams College in 2007 with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She also holds a master’s degree in education from Trinity University in San Antonio.

“We’re very excited to have her,” district board Chairman Christopher Murphy said Wednesday.

He said the board was impressed with Lorge’s teaching and administrative experience, and with her knowledge of student instruction and assessment systems.

She was one of three candidates from among eight applicants interviewed by a committee of educators, and was recommended for the post Monday by Culkeen.

Lorge will receive $108,167 as principal, according to paperwork submitted to the board with the superintendent’s recommendation.

She was appointed to the interim position at Twin Valley for the rest of the current school year.

She taught in a middle school in the San Antonio area for eight years and later served as assistant principal and principal in the North East Independent School District there.

Lorge was a star basketball player at Drury and at Williams, scoring more than 1,000 points during her high school career.

She was inducted into the Berkshire County High School Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 in recognition of her play at both Drury and Williams.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

