BENNINGTON — Beginning on Wednesday, patients and visitors to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will begin using an alternative “canopy entrance," which will be in place throughout a major emergency department expansion project.
Named for its prominent tent-like structure and enclosed walkway, the alternative entrance can be accessed using the second right turn for patients and visitors entering the hospital campus from Dewey Street.
Ron Zimmerman, director of engineering for the medical center, said the alternate entrance will be in place through the ongoing $28 million emergency department expansion, which will continue for another 16 months.
During a tour of the new entrance, Zimmerman said the canopy will provide a safe path for those entering the hospital and will guide visitors to a main check-in desk area and to the emergency department, the laboratory, imaging, surgery, endoscopy and sleep studies sections.
Visitors to in-patient units will use the alternative entrance, as well.
The emergency department project includes expanding out beyond the current main medical center entrance and a complete renovation of the current emergency room space.
“The health system’s engineers and construction management firm devised several different entry points for staff, vendors and selected outpatient services,” Zimmerman said. “The plan allows us to accommodate all of the patients we serve during several construction phases in the most comfortable and least disruptive way.”
TURNAROUND
The canopy entrance has limited parking and is intended for patient drop-offs. It is next to a tight turnaround area, where people can be dropped off.
Patients or visitors who are not being dropped off can walk from nearby parking lots or take a shuttle bus that will circulate the campus from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Shelters for those waiting for a shuttle are located in the most frequently used lots. Prominently marked pedestrian walkways will be open. As patients approach the canopy, they will find hospitality staff to guide them to services and appointments. Two entry-point ambassadors will be posted to the entrance from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends to assist patients who are unfamiliar with the entrance.
“We have spent a lot of time working to anticipate patients’ needs during this change,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care services. “We believe that the canopy entrance will provide a safe, comfortable way for patients to navigate the campus and the building during the construction.”
For discharged patients waiting for transportation, there is a large indoor patient waiting area.
Ambulances will continue to use the main entrance and ambulance bay. Renal dialysis and medical infusion patients already have begun using a different entrance, referred to as the “flagpole lot.”
Additionally, several outpatient services discharge patients at the flagpole lot, including medical-surgical units, the intensive care unit, and women’s and children’s services.
Medical records and billing also use this location for pickups, and patients are asked to use the phone located in the vestibule to coordinate delivery.
EXPANSION PROJECT
The emergency department expansion will nearly double its existing size, which originally was designed to accommodate 14,000 patient visits a year but currently sees nearly 25,000 annually, hospital officials have said.
Outside the emergency department, the project includes renovations of the main entrance, outpatient registration area, the imaging department waiting area, and phlebotomy and laboratory upgrades.
A new connector also will provide improved access to center’s ExpressCare and the Respiratory Evaluation Center and the nearby medical office building to the hospital.
Regular updates on the project are available in SVHC’s weekly e-newsletter, on social media and on the health system’s website, svhealthcare.org/EDRenovation.
A map of the parking lots and the alternative entrance can be found at svhealthcare.org/patients-visitors/parking.