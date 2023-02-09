BENNINGTON — Do you think Spinelli Field is in need of repair and upgrade? Should the high school athletic field have synthetic turf, or the Zemianek track be upgraded?
The Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee is sending out a survey asking these questions and more, and they want to know what you think.
“We want to make sure we get a wide range of respondents,” said committee chair, Chad Gordon. “We want to make sure we try to get everybody in the Mount Anthony area.”
The ad hoc group includes coaches, school administrators, members of the Mount Anthony Union School Board and community members. The group is looking at options for repairing, replacing or enhancing the Spinelli sports complex at the high school.
There is general agreement that the sports complex is aging, in need of some kind of upgrade, and underutilized. The committee is looking for a public consensus on specifically what changes are needed and at what acceptable cost. In November 2021, a proposed $3.5 million bond to fund a synthetic turf playing field, upgrade the running track surrounding the field and renovate a multi-use building near the field was rejected in a special election.
“There’s a lot of individual conversations that people have had with committee members” about what is needed, said Gordon, the MAU football coach and former Select Board member. “We were looking for some actual information to guide our next steps. Is this something people really want done, or is it a wish list?”
On the survey, people are asked to “state your beliefs about the following” statements, and given a range of response options from Strongly Agree to Strongly Disagree. The statements include:
• Spinelli Field is in need of repair and upgrade
• Zemianek Track is in need of repair and upgrade
• The MAUHS athletic facilities need upgrades to be more accessible for people with disabilities
• A resurfaced track is a needed project for the Mt. Anthony Community
• New lighting is a needed project for the Mt. Anthony Community
• Synthetic turf is a needed project for the Mt. Anthony Community
Respondents are then asked to state their level of concern about:
• The playing surface being made of synthetic material
• The rates of injury on synthetic fields
• The impact on the school budget
Also asked: What other community partners/events/activities would you like to see utilize Mt. Anthony Athletic Complex? There is also space for additional comments.
Gordon stressed that the survey will be made available in printed format, online and via social media; committee members will be providing information at polling places on Town Meeting Day; the ad hoc group is focused on ensuring as many people as possible have access to the survey.
“Unfortunately, you see some examples of bad polling or not getting the information out to people,” he said. “We are trying to avoid any possible bias or (missing) any marginalized groups.”
He said the results will be tallied and presented at the March meeting, and guide the panel’s thinking on next-steps for the Spinelli complex.
“The results will guide our decisions,” he said. As an example, “If an overwhelming majority say they have strong concerns about artificial turf, we’re not going to waste our time on that.”
But the committee will continue to work on the Spinelli project. Gordon said informational sessions will likely be held inside at the high school in April or May, and over the summer on the Spinelli bleachers to allow people to walk the track and see the field and lighting.
For now, Gordon advised, “Take the survey, answer honestly, ask questions. There are no stupid questions.” And pass the survey along to friends and family. “We are casting a very wide net.”