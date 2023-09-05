MANCHESTER — A new report contracted by the town to examine the impact of short-term rental properties on Manchester found the obvious — short-term rentals are growing in popularity and usage.
Yet the study was enlightening in its documentation of the phenomenon that has been fueled by national outfits like VRBO, AirBnB and others, using data for a deep-dive look at how STRs impact the local economy, housing market, and tax collections.
“In recent years, Manchester has experienced more growth in population and housing than the average Vermont community,” stated the study, conducted by Doug Kennedy Advisors of Norwich. “While the traditional lodging industry continues to attract the larger segment of the accommodation market, it is apparent that the segment of the market that has a strong preference for STR accommodation is growing.”
According to the report:
• In Manchester, the major period of growth occurred between 2015 and 2018, when the average number of STRs increased from 26 to 177 (187 for 2023). Growth in the travel market could induce further growth in STRs.
• Total Manchester STR revenue in 2022 was $15.3 million. STR revenues (CPI corrected) increased at an annual rate of 14.4 percent between 2019 and 2022.
• Manchester’s average daily rate charged by STRs was approximately $420 in 2018 and increased to approximately $510 in recent months, substantially higher than the U.S. average rate at $314.
• Between 2015 and 2021, Manchester’s total housing units experienced a 19.3 percent increase. During that period, the number of owner-occupied units increased slightly, the number of renter-occupied units decreased and the number of seasonal units increased.
• Overnight visitors using STRs make substantial expenditures on a range of goods and services. While a segment of these expenditures occur in communities other than Manchester, it is apparent that local businesses capture a substantial share, particularly restaurants, the report said.
For policy-makers and residents, this reality is a mixed bag. As the report acknowledges, “Growth in the STR market is a response to both opportunity and market demand; a growing segment of the accommodation market prefers the product made available by STRs. However, rapid growth in the STR market has also generated housing related concerns.”
Are these units cutting into local full-time housing stock? Are STRs driving up the cost of local housing? And are they placing a burden on local services?
“That’s our greatest concern,” said Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy, who had reviewed the report. He acknowledged the economic perks that come with short term rentals, but said that’s not the town’s top concern. Housing for working people and families is the Selectboard’s priority.
The growth of short term rentals “is a loss of long term rental housing … rental housing will usually house workforce, families and (involve) local ownership. Once it’s off market it rarely returns as long term housing."
“We’ve had the local option tax for years, used it fiscally conservatively in helping to reduce the tax rate and invest in certain infrastructure projects,” he added. “What we don’t have right now is increased housing.”
Murphy said too many people have to find housing outside of town and commute into Manchester to work.
“That’s discouraging because we want people to be able to live and work in town,” he said.
The report found "Manchester’s 2021 total housing unit count stood at 119 percent of the 2015 level, showing significantly more increase than the county or Vermont total housing stocks," noting that Bennington County was below the state housing stock numbers.
In Vermont, STR and seasonal units account for just over 15 percent of the housing stock. In Manchester, that jumps to just over 31 percent. Confirming Murphy's comment, the report said it appears rental units were converted to STRs, particularly from 2015 to 2018.
“As of early 2023, the average STR unit in Manchester included an average of three bedrooms – giving STR units substantially more ‘people-capacity’ than the average unit in a lodging establishment,” the report found. “As such, STRs make it possible for larger travel parties to find accommodation in Manchester.”
Those guests fuel the local economy. In addition to paying rates, visitors spend money on restaurants (approximately $6 million in 2022), recreation and entertainment ($2.4 million), retail ($1.1 million), as well as services, gas and groceries. STR-related employment numbers are not available.
From 2019 to 2022, , STR rental fees generated $3.76 million in rooms revenue at the state level and $418,000 in local option revenue in Manchester (local option revenues increased significantly during those years).
Murphy said the report delivered what was sought: an objective look at the realities of short term housing. He was uncertain how the report would be used by the Selectboard.
“I don’t know how they’re going to treat it. They’ll probably have mixed opinions themselves,” he said. But, Murphy added, the board shares a commitment. There is “unity in the need for housing.”