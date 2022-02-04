RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — A new scam is making the rounds, with a fraudster who claims to be from the Sheriff's Office asking for personal information.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be police, stating you have a warrant out for your arrest, hang up the phone immediately, the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office recommends. Do not provide any personal information to the caller.
The Sheriff’s Office said it will not call to inform people by phone they have an active warrant.
The Chittenden County Sheriff's Office in Vermont warned of a similar scam. It's unclear yet whether the two scams are connected.
About a week ago, Chittenden County Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin got an email from someone stating that one of his deputies asked for payment over the phone for a defaulted warrant.
"Obviously, [the victim was] suspicious of that and that's why they emailed the sheriff," said Lt. Allen Fortin of the Sheriff's Office. "The sheriff said, 'Absolutely not. My deputies would never ask for payment over the phone in that type of situation.'"
The Chittenden County Sheriff's Office said that it never clears arrest warrants by asking for money.