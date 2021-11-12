POWNAL — The new Pownal Town Hall is going up on Center Street, but so is the final cost of the project — climbing about $200,000 above the original estimate and now topping $1 million.
The Select Board on Oct. 28 revealed the new, higher estimate for a building, which will replace the current cramped town office facility, also located on Center Street.
Officials said the increase was because of project delays and universally rising prices for construction materials and labor during the pandemic. They added that a project contingency fund of $25,000 and a donation from the Pownal Historical Society could cut the increase to about $150,000.
Board members also said they are confident the overall cost won’t rise further before the new building is completed in the spring.
QUESTIONS RAISED
However, board members have not specified how they expect to cover the budget overage for a project that was approved at the 2021 annual town meeting with a $865,000 financing plan.
Former town Treasurer James Kocsis has pressed the board at recent meetings for a plan to deal with the added costs. He pointedly asked board members to simply state whether the situation will result in higher local taxes and whether the current estimate will hold for the entire project.
Speaking during a Nov. 4 meeting, Kocsis said, “I know we need a new town hall, but someone, somewhere is not being straight with the taxpayers. Be honest with us. … If you need more money, ask.”
Kocsis also referred to the bond vote last spring for the project funding, saying he would have preferred to see a higher financial figure at that time in order to spread any extra cost over the life of the bond.
Referring to the current estimate, board member Michael Gardner said that was “extremely accurate” and was projected out “to the end of the project.”
Board member Harry “Jamie” Percey said the board is considering options for covering the overage.
“We are working the issue but don’t have a complete answer yet,” he said.
All spending issues and costs for the town will be considered during the upcoming budget sessions for the fiscal 2023 budget year, Gardner said.
BOARD RESPONDS
In response to similar questions from the Banner, Administrative Assistant Tim Darter replied in an email this week with a short statement he said was approved by board Chairwoman Angie Rawling and Gardner, who is also the town zoning administrator.
“The budget that was recently discussed at recent public meetings and was reflected in the Select Board packet on the website is the projection we are currently working from,” according to the statement. “It is our intent to make it hold for the duration of the project.”
The statement adds, “As we have all experienced in the current economic climate, escalating material and labor prices have impacted our original budget. We are looking at all options available to us to address the increased cost of the project, including evaluating if there is any way to apply ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds towards the final steps and overages.”
The town is expected to receive a total of about $1 million from the ARPA pandemic relief program.
IN BUDGET TALKS
Dealing with the overage “will be a key component of our budgeting process this year and we are working to ensure there is as little impact as possible to the taxpayer,” according to the statement. “We are aiming to take occupancy [of the building] in January of 2022 and are confident that by the end of next spring the town will have the town hall its voters approved last March.”
While it is expected the new town hall will be useable by early next year, that timeframe has been pushed back from an earlier estimate of occupancy in the fall. Crews broke ground on the town office project in July.
The project also calls for moving a 19th century schoolhouse from a nearby North Pownal Road site and attaching it to the modular construction building now going up on a town-owned parcel just south of the current town office building. Moving and connecting the schoolhouse, which was expected sometime this year, has been rescheduled for the spring.
BOND VOTE
Town meeting voters this year approved a project funding package that consisted of bonding for $600,000, taking $90,000 from existing undesignated surplus funds in the town budget and adding $175,000 from a town office building fund – for a total of $865,000.
That financing package itself reflected increases caused by a lengthy prior delay in permitting for the project.
The delay in a projected groundbreaking by early 2020 led to an increase of $90,000 above the first total projected cost of $775,000, which was approved by town voters in October 2019.
The first increase was linked to rising construction costs while permits were sought. The project groundbreaking did not take place until July of this year, after the new funding package was approved at town meeting.
NEW ESTIMATE
During a board meeting on Oct. 28, board members said the cost estimate from earlier this year had risen by about $200,000. Darter said that increase could be offset by a total of $50,000 from a Historical Society donation and the contingency fund.
During the next meeting, on Nov. 4, Rawling said board members “are doing the best we can. … We can’t stop price increases. It’s everywhere.”
Gardner said “materials killed us. Concrete prices skyrocketed. … There were things that we had no control over.”
Kocsis, calling into the Zoom meeting, said in part, “I’m very confused about the town office. I thought you guys would have a better presentation on this.”
He said the increases discussed during the Oct. 28 meeting would mean costs “are now over a million dollars.”
The board “gave a cost analysis last week for the entire project,” Garner responded, adding that the figures constitute “an extremely accurate estimate of where we’ll be at the end of the project.”
20-YEAR EFFORT
The 20-plus year effort to replace the current offices showed significant progress with approval by voters of a modular and schoolhouse structure costing $775,000 in October 2019.
The town had previously considered building an entirely new structure on the same site in 2017, but voters rejected that plan to spend $911,000 and use $175,000 from the office building fund.
A groundbreaking for a new office building was first expected by late 2019 or early 2020, but permitting and weather-related delays led to the necessity of voting again on the $600,000 bond after estimated construction costs rose.
The increase was covered with using $90,000 in undesignated town budget surplus funds, while the bond amount remained at $600,000 and the office fund amount remained at $175,000 in the spring 2021 re-vote.
CURRENT OFFICES
The current 1,500-square-foot office building dates to 1928 and has an addition dating to the 1970s. The structure, which lacks a full basement, also has mold problems.
The proposed new town building would have a 3,678-square-foot main floor and about 1,063 square feet of space for a town history center and storage area.
The idea to move a nearby historic schoolhouse to the site and combine it with modular additions was originally put forth by the Pownal Historical Society.