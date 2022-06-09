POWNAL — Washers, dryers, demo debris and old fridges might be OK in your Pownal yard, but loose trash and perpetual tag sales are not.
That’s the gist of a new draft ordinance aimed at Pownal’s longstanding problem with trash and refuse left in view on residential and commercial properties.
The Select Board, which gave tentative approval to the ordinance, will send it for a review by town counsel Robert Fisher. Afterward, any recommended revisions would be considered by the board before a final vote on the ordinance language.
The process then requires two public hearings before the Select Board would vote on whether to adopt the ordinance.
COMPROMISES
“There were compromises,” said Planning Commission member Megan Randall, who wrote much of the ordinance, based on a template ordinance and provisions in place in other Vermont communities.
Randall said Thursday she was “excited that anything passed,” given strong reluctance at first among some town officials to aspects of the original wording.
For instance, she said, the ordinance focuses on trash and refuse but avoids the term “junk,” because some thought that might prove difficult to describe, and material seen as junk by one person might be viewed as valuable by the owner.
Randall added that many townspeople she has spoken to “are really upset” that the ordinance doesn’t specifically target items like construction debris or household appliances left in yards.
‘A BIG PROBLEM’
While the scope is limited, Randall said refuse in garbage bags, loose trash and tag sale items left for long periods on properties are addressed, “and those are a big concern.”
During a June 2 meeting of the board and commission members, Select Board Chairman Michael Gardner and Randall seemed in agreement on the option of passing the ordinance and then considering a separate ordinance or revision to address any related issues that persist in town.
The board voted unanimously to approve the current version of the ordinance and seek the town attorney review.
Gardner advised the board to pass the ordinance that night, rather than continue to debate various aspects or make additional changes, since specific revisions could be considered later.
If it is finally adopted by the Select Board, the ordinance would take effect in 60 days if no citizen petition drive is mounted and forces a townwide vote to overturn it.
YARD SALES
Select Board member Robert Jarvis said that he proposed more specific ordinance language concerning yard sales or ongoing flea markets, which are a focus of the ordinance.
He said references to specific Vermont statutes were included relating to ongoing sales, since “there is no legal definition of a flea market” in state law.
He also proposed removing an emphasis in the original ordinance on a specific number of days by which merchandise not sold must be cleaned up from a sale to an emphasis on maintaining a clean site.
“The big thing is to clean up every night,” Randall said, adding that the site of an ongoing flea market held in Wilmington “is immaculate.”
Gardner, who also is the town zoning administrator, said a flea market-like business would require a permit from the Development Review Board, which has authority to set restrictions and guidelines.
Jarvis also included a note within the draft ordinance that says the intent is not to restrict a business like a well-run outdoor sale or market.
Outdoor businesses selling agricultural products are exempt from the ordinance.
PROVISIONS
The ordinance allows for a town enforcement officer, such as the health officer or zoning administrator, to issue tickets for violations.
Those could include fines of up to $50 for a first offense, up to $100 for a second offense, up to $200 for a third offense and up to $400 for a fourth offense.
Fines of up to $800 for subsequent offenses are provided in the ordinance.
Trash, refuse or other items can be stored outside a building under the ordinance, but only if the area is screened from a traveled way or an abutting property.
Screening is defined as “fencing, shrubs, trees or outbuildings” that hide trash or related materials.
TOWNWIDE GOAL
Randall, in a written statement she offered during discussions earlier this year on the issue, outlined reasons she believes an ordinance should be enacted in Pownal.
“I have one question for the Select Board and citizens of Pownal: How will we ever attract stable business, young families or tourism if our town is notorious for blighted properties, especially on our main roads?” she said. “For years, the accumulation of junk and trash on properties throughout Pownal has been a problem, which a succession of Select Boards has been weak in addressing.”
Randall added, “The Select Board and citizens of Pownal should back this ordinance, as it will improve the quality of life for the majority of Pownalites. It gives all of us a better chance to keep our property values up. ... Finally, please remember we are not asking for Pownal to become one whit less funky. We want people to be free to express themselves. We have no desire to turn Pownal into a conformist, manicured suburb. Rather we seek to make it more inviting, and to emphasize the beauty which really characterizes our town.”
Gardner said during the June 2 meeting he believes the town should now “look forward and not in the rearview mirror” concerning the longstanding problems residents are well aware of.
“I think we have to trust board officials to do the right thing going forward ... I think we are all on the same page.”