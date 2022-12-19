POWNAL — Damien McCaffery, the new director of the Solomon Wright Public Library, said he feels “very lucky to have walked into a fully realized community library.”
McCaffery, who began at the library early this month, replaces Jennifer Ryan, who left in September to accept a position in education in Berkshire County, Mass., where she lives.
In addition to working in a newly renovated space, McCaffrey said he’s impressed by the enthusiastic support of Pownal residents for the small library on Main Street.
“I can feel all that went into it,” he said of a 2020 renovation project. “And the affection for this library is really palatable.”
RENOVATION PRAISED
A major piece of the $200,000 renovation involved adding natural and interior lighting, he said, adding, “The interior is just beautiful; there is so much light.”
Mary Natalizia, chairwoman of the library board of trustees, who once owned a gallery, deserves much credit for the lighting and other changes to the oldest section of the library, which was constructed in 1965, McCaffrey said.
Natalizia served as chair of the committee that oversaw the renovations.
That section of the library also got new carpeting, painting and lighting, Natalizia said in 2020. The work included remodeling the bathroom to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and new painting and carpeting in the community room and the library director's office, she told the Banner.
The library also has undergone two additions to the building since the 1990s.
BOARD PLEASED
“We are thrilled to have him,” Natalizia said Monday of McCaffrey. “The whole board worked on the process and was very pleased to be able to offer him the job and have him accept it.”
She said McCaffrey “began on December 1 and he is fantastic. He’s easy to work with; he’s creative and he has a wonderful background.”
Natalizia said a reception for McCaffrey had been scheduled but was cancelled because of the recent snowstorm. Another reception will be scheduled in January, she said.
She also noted that Ryan was hired just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and for a time the library was operating on restricted hours. Many residents have likely not visited since the renovations, she said.
With the pandemic largely past, Natalizia said, “I hope people will come and check us out. I still think people don’t realize what a little gem we have here, and that is one of the things we are going to work on – getting people in.”
BORN IN NYC
McCaffrey lives in Shaftsbury with his wife, Shelton Walker, who works at Bennington College. He was born in New York City and the family lived at the time in Brooklyn.
His father later got a job teaching in Boston, and McCaffrey and grew up in Somerville, Mass.
McCaffrey graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1993 and then worked as a legal assistant “at a huge Wall Street firm,” while also looking for work as a writer and editor.
WRITER, RESEARCHER
He later worked as a research assistant at Vanity Fair magazine before working at Vibe magazine as a research editor and associate editor and writing about pop music for Vibe, Interview, Vice, the Boston Phoenix, and Paper magazine, among other publications.
He also has worked as a researcher for Vogue, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Marie Claire, Budget Travel, Golf for Women, and other outlets.
McCaffrey said he and his wife moved to Scotland in 2009, and he earned a degree in musicology at the University of Edinburgh and another master's degree in information management and preservation at the University of Glasgow.
“My wife is an artist, and she earned her master of fine arts degree at the Glasgow School of Art,” McCaffrey said.
More recently, McCaffery was head librarian at the New England Institute of Art in Brookline, Mass., and an electronic resources librarian at Philadelphia University, which merged with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
He said Walker was recruited to come to Bennington College last year, and the couple lived in Western Massachusetts for several months, then in a studio apartment arranged by the college in the Putnam Block in downtown Bennington.
They closed on a home in Shaftsbury in August, he said, where they live with a rescue terrier dog named Joni.
“This is our first time living an a rural area (or rural-adjacent area)” he said, adding, “I've lived in cities my whole life -- when we moved here I didn't know how to drive. Got my first license, ever, in November.”