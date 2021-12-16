NORTH BENNINGTON — The new owner of the Powers Market building on Main Street says he looks forward to preserving the historic structure and developing a business plan to “bring it to its full potential.”
Skye Thompson, who lives in the San Francisco area, and his Thompson Family Group, LLC, purchased the building Dec. 8 from former store owner Abigail Martin and Mason Himes, LTD, for $500,000.
With both commercial space and residential units, the building was constructed in 1833 by prominent businessman Edward Welling and is listed within the North Bennington Historic District.
“It is still a work in progress,” Thompson said of his business plan. “I just closed on the building.”
He said he plans “no drastic changes” in the building, adding, “I understand the historic value and its value to the community.”
LOVED THE AREA
Thompson said he “fell in love” with the village during a visit to family friends eight years ago and during subsequent visits.
"I hope to move out there at some point,” he said.
Lori Hurley, of SoVermont Realty, who brokered the sale, said she had heard that Martin might be interested in selling even though the property wasn’t on the market. She reached out and suggested it to Thompson.
A purchase agreement was reached quickly, Hurley said, and she, Pangaea restaurant owner Nick Disorda and other acquaintances in the area have been talking with Thompson as he develops plans for the building.
“We are just helping him do what he wants to do,” Hurley said.
Will Paquin, of Peace of Mind Property Management, was retained to manage the building, she said.
Disorda said Thursday he has met with or spoken with Thompson several times as the new owner “works out how best to outfit Powers to best serve the community.”
He said Thompson already “has clearly made an investment in the village,” in part to preserve Powers Market.
Thompson also dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the Twelve Tribes fundamentalist Christian communities were buyers. Thompson stressed that the Twelve Tribes were not connected to the sale.
HISTORIC DISTRICT
According to descriptions of structures in the North Bennington Historic District, Powers Market is an example of early 19th-century Greek Revival architecture, featuring a temple motif applied to a retail structure and four rounded brick columns on a marble slab at the entrance.
The last member of the Powers family to own the building was the late Lawrence F. Powers, who died at age 93 in 2014 and was often referred to in the village as “Mr. North Bennington.”
Since he sold the property in 1981, there have been several owners, but the name Powers Market was retained. Martin purchased the store in 2015.
Lawrence Powers also published two books about North Bennington: “The Store and Other Stories of North Bennington,” and “Paran Creek Memories.”