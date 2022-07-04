BENNINGTON — To make the Bennington College campus more inclusive toward Muslim students and give their collective identity a voice, two students of the college, Muhammad Ammar and Ahmed Shuwehdi, have started an association that aims to promote the needs of Muslim students.
Named the Muslim Student Association, the platform’s goal is not only to represent Muslim students at Bennington College, but also to become a channel through which the community can freely, safely and comfortably practice their faith on campus.
Ammar, a rising junior from Pakistan and one of the leaders of the association, said that the requirement to constitute a body, exclusively catering to the requirements of Muslim students, was realized in the fall last year, when the college had the largest incoming class in its history.
“With a much larger Muslim population on campus, we started building community amongst ourselves by gathering for weekly Jummah prayers every Friday,” said Ammar. “Praying as a congregation every week also reminds us of the feeling of praying in a safe space, free from any judgment.”
Shuwehdi, the co-leader alongside Ammar, who joined the college last year from Libya, said that the building up of the association has sparked interest within the community.
“After (Muslim students) noticed that a system has been created and is managed by students and the college at the same time, they were willing to participate more in what is happening,” said Shuwehdi. “A lot of people I met in the college told me that they never prayed in their life, but after they came to the college and found there’s a sense of community — an Islamic community — they started praying and coming closer to their religion.”
For Ammar and Shuwehdi, the biggest achievements of the association have been getting allotments for a designated prayer space and preparing for Iftar during Ramadan for fasting students.
“Following our communication about the need to create safe spaces for students to practice their faith, Bennington College formally designated the CAPA Lens this past term as a multi-use space open to all forms of religious and nonreligious prayer and meditation,” Shuwehdi said. “The building is now equipped with multiple prayer mats, a shoe rack, a small ablution space and an occupancy indicator that allows us to pray free from any interruptions. Other students on campus, including Jewish, Catholic and secular students, also use the space now as a religious/spiritual retreat.”
Shuwehdi said that planning the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, brought forth a lot of challenges.
“Students who are fasting are usually not as active, as they usually don’t do work as efficiently as their peers, and for most of that month, by the time we break our fast and are allowed to eat, the dining hall closes on the campus,” he said. “We wanted to be fair to the college workers — not make them work overtime and stay open until it’s time for us to eat, so we met with the college in the middle and made up a system.”
Looking forward, the association is aiming for more activities, for Muslims and non-Muslims in the college and beyond.
“While we have been collaborating with the resettled Afghan families in the area through Bennington County Open Arms, we are looking to build upon this collaboration by hosting events specifically meant to host our Afghan brothers and sisters in Bennington College,” said Ammar. “We have also been planning educational events that allow us to educate our wider college community on how to actively counter and dismantle Islamophobia in our community.”