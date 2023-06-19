NORTH BENNINGTON – The owner of the historic former H.C. White Co. factory complex on Water Street is planning a new phase of redevelopment work – involving up to 28 additional market-rate apartment units.
Rod Lloyd-Williams and his HRH Management LLC purchased the Water Street (Route 67A) property in 2007 and previously created 59 apartments within the multi-building complex. He will present the new site plan Tuesday before the village Development Review Board.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices on Depot Street.
Lloyd-Williams said the estimated $1.4 million renovation project is being designed by MSK Engineering. The plan is to create 17 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom apartments, one three-bedroom unit and six four-bedroom apartments.
The renovation work in the 940 Water St. housing complex will take place in stages, he said, in sections of three of the five former mill buildings.
“As soon as we can get permits together, we will begin,” Lloyd-Williams said. His company normally acts as the general contractor and hires subcontractors, including some who have worked on previous projects within the former factories, he said.
He estimated it would take a year or more for the permitting process to be completed.
BEGAN IN 2010
The first phase project to create housing units in the former industrial structures began in 2010, Lloyd-Williams said.
In addition to the market-rate apartment units, HRH Management also has created apartment spaces for 95 dormitory beds for Bennington College students in one of the buildings. That structure is off Scarey Lane, behind the Water Street-facing structures.
One of the buildings along Water Street has two commercial tenants, Sterling Gun Drills Inc. and Bouchard Steel Erectors LLC., on the first floor.
There currently are 169 parking spaces in adjacent lots. Project engineers have calculated that 123 spaces will be needed once the additional units are created, according to comments on the application to the DRB by former village zoning administrator Ron Hachey.
He added that the applicants will request a review of the current Act 250 permit once village zoning approvals are obtained.
The village of North Bennington has approved a water usage plan for the proposed new units, and the town of Bennington has approved plans for the additional wastewater to be generated, Hachey said.