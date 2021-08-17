BENNINGTON — United Children’s Services is inviting the public to the grand opening Wednesday of its new Head Start location at the Bennington Recreation Center.
The Spring Center, an 11,000 square foot addition to the original Recreation Center, is now home to the Head Start and Early Head Start children’s programs in Bennington County.
It is the fifth Head Start location in the county, in addition to those in Pownal, Manchester and two in North Bennington. The Spring Center’s Head Start programs opened this summer.
“After a construction delay due to the pandemic, we were able to complete the project only slightly behind schedule,” said Betsy Rathbun-Gunn, director of early childhood services at United Counseling Service, which oversees the Head Start programs. “This facility increases the opportunities for young children and their families and expands capacity for programming.”
Besides learning and child care spaces, the Spring Center also has a multipurpose room and a community cafe, according to program executives. The Center’s construction was a joint project of United Children’s Services, United Counseling Service and the Town of Bennington.
Bennington County Head Start says its programs support early childhood education and development through highly trained teachers, instruction in school readiness skills, commitment to continuous improvement and a focus on family engagement.
The grand opening celebration on Wednesday, from 2-3:30 p.m., will include tours of the building, refreshments and music from Vermont Arts Exchange’s family-friendly Moose Jr. Band. Event organizers said current health and safety guidance will be followed.
For more information on Bennington County Head Start and United Counseling Service programs, visit ucsvt.org.