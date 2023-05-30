BENNINGTON — The Bennington Community Market has moved on to a new interim general manager after being in business just two and a half months.
Aila West, chair of the market's board of directors, confirmed on Tuesday morning that previous manager, Diana Shepherd, had been relieved of her duties.
"It was a full board decision that it was no longer the right fit for the Market," West told the Banner via email. "We wish her well in her next endeavors."
Shepherd's assistant manager, Riley Flynn, will now take the helm as the interim general manager for the time being.
"We have full confidence that (Flynn) will do an excellent job in this moment of transition," West said.
The announcement of the shift in management comes just 82 days after the market's long-awaited opening on March 9.
The market has been heralded as a solution to both social and economic challenges in Bennington, providing a space for local farmers and vendors to sell their products, as well as being the "oasis" in the "food desert" that Downtown Bennington used to be – providing fresh, healthy food options at affordable prices and accepting SNAP benefits.
No further information on the matter was available at press time.