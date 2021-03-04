BENNINGTON — It took a couple of days to sort out, but the winners of the four seats on the Southwest Vermont Technical Regional School District were made official on Thursday by Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau.
The four winners included Mike Cutler with 2,001 votes, Anthony “TJ” Williams with 1,883 votes, incumbent Jackie Kelly with 1,812 votes and Asher Edelson with 1,156 votes.
The voting towns include Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, North Bennington, Pownal, Readsboro, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland, and Woodford.
Because of the pandemic, Sandgate and Stamford delayed their Town Meeting days.
“It’s common to be late Wednesday or even Thursday for the Tech board because there are so many smaller outlying towns,” Barbeau said. “Some of these towns they forget that they are part of the Southwest Tech district. I wanted to be clear for history’s sake, in the minutes book why the results were so low in [some towns] this year.”
Three of the four are new to the board, with only Jackie Kelly returning. Incumbents Mike Munson and Edward Letourneau were voted out finishing fifth and eighth out of the nine candidates.
Jamar Bivens was sixth, Nienna Rose (listed on the ballot as Joshua Reed) was seventh and David “Drew” Dughi rounded out the field.
“It was a really gratifying feeling,” said Edelson when he realized he was in the top four spots. “I couldn’t help but think of all the wonderful people who helped me to get to where I am, whether it’s the wonderful volunteers and certainly the voters.”
Williams, a Mount Anthony graduate, was second overall in voting. He won in Pownal, Woodford and North Bennington, was second overall in Arlington, Bennington and Shaftsbury and third in Manchester.
“I know nothing is certain so I was nervous right up to the final hour,” Williams said watching the tally. “I was surprised and relieved, a lot of feelings and I’m so thankful to have the town’s support.”
Cutler garnered the most votes and won the towns of Bennington and Shaftsbury. He was second in North Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, Sunderland and Woodford, and third in Arlington and Pownal.
“I’m really glad to have people’s support and to make a difference on the Southwest Tech board,” Cutler said. “I’ve been covering school and Select Board meeting here since 2009 and it will certainly be a different perspective.”
The SVRTSD budget was passed by a more than 3-to-1 margin and an article devoted to reserve funds also passed by a wide margin.