MANCHESTER — Neighbor to Neighbor hosted a new social opportunity for local participants on March 1. The Drop-In Senior Center was held in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Manchester Center and the event was abuzz, with Judy R. — a Neighbor to Neighbor participant and trained pianist — playing favorite tunes at the piano.
There were tables of donuts and coffee, folks playing dominoes and cards, and others chatting over crafts and jigsaw puzzles. The opportunity to socialize and laugh and play games with new and old friends after the long, cold winter were welcomed by the Neighbor to Neighbor community and the organization will continue to offer the free Neighbor to Neighbor Drop-In Senior Center on a regular, monthly basis.
Program Director Suzie Eisinger can be reached Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 802-367-7787 if you are interested in joining Neighbor to Neighbor as a volunteer or as a participant.
Neighbor to Neighbor is a 501c3 Nonprofit organization since 2004 dedicated to providing older, disabled and housebound Northshire residents the support they need to age in place as long as possible regardless of economic status. Neighbor to Neighbor volunteers provide a wide variety of services to residents at no cost including transportation, companionship and friendly visits, monthly social events, grocery shopping and errands, gardening and other small jobs.