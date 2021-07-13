BENNINGTON — Terence White, formerly the director of safety and transportation at Southern Vermont College, has been named the new executive director of the Green Mountain Community Network, which operates the Green Mountain Express.
He succeeds Brian Maroney, who had been executive director since 2019.
Most recently director of safety and emergency management for Landmark College in Putney, White has lived in the Bennington area for more than 20 years. His 24-year career in public safety includes stints with the Bennington Police Department, Price Chopper, Williams College and the Hyatt Corp.
While at SVC, White was deeply involved in the implementation of the Green Mountain Express public bus service for the college’s students and faculty.
White “steadfastly believes in positive connections and collaborations, both internally and externally,” Sharyn Brush, president of the Green Mountain Community Network, said in a statement.
When asked what he would bring to the executive director position, Maroney spoke at length about the importance of effective communication, teamwork, maintaining a sense of partnership, fiscal stability, solid safety standards, assurance adherence to laws and contract rules, positive internal and external relations, and achieving the company’s goals by being creative, relevant and flexible, Brush said.
The Green Mountain Community Network, a private, nonprofit organization, was founded in 2007 to manage the Green Mountain Express, which has efficiently provided transportation services in and around Bennington County since 1985. Green Mountain Express is located at 215 Pleasant St., Bennington.