MANCHESTER — Starting Monday, the Manchester Journal moves to daily digital publishing, with new e-editions dropping every weekday.
E-editions are newspaper replicas readable on your phone, tablet or PC; Friday's print edition still is available at your favorite retailer in town.
The new daily Journals will feature a special page each day: Stayin’ Alive (a new, multigenerational Monday page devoted to active lifestyles and staying healthy); Southern Vermont Business (a more Northshire-focused version of our regional business pages on Tuesdays); Food (Wednesdays); A&E (Thursdays); and Mountaintops (Fridays). These are sponsored by TPW Real Estate and Rentals, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, and Stratton Mountain Resort.
Thanks to these sponsors, you can sign up for free through Oct. 30. After that, please subscribe to the new digital Journal for only $4.99 a month. You’ll get five e-editions at only 16 cents a day. You’ll also get access to manchesterjournal.com, our website, and get daily and breaking headlines sent to your inbox.
Or, for only $9.99, you can get the Friday print edition delivered to your home or office, too. Visit manchesterjournal.com/subscribe, or visit our website and click the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner.