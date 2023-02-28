BENNINGTON – Silver Therapeutics has obtained licensing approval from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board for a dispensary on Northside Drive and expects to have the newly renovated store operating by mid-March.
“I’m thrilled,” said Brian Mullaney of Shaftsbury, who will manage the Bennington dispensary and is also regional manager for Silver Therapeutics.
Mullaney said the state board approved the company’s license application on Monday. He said opening a Bennington store, near his home town, has been a priority for him.
The building at 201 Northside Drive, with about 1,567 square feet of interior space, has been undergoing renovations since the fall.
The property, which will be leased from owner Monument Holdings, LLC, is the site of a former firearms shop and is located near the entrance to the Walmart-Price Chopper shopping center.
REGIONAL COMPANY
Silver Therapeutics currently operates a recreational cannabis dispensary in Williamstown, Mass. That dispensary opened in 2019 in the Colonial Shopping Center on Main Street (Route 2).
The company also operates dispensaries in Maine, including two in the Portland area, and one in Palmer, Mass. Another is expected to open soon in Boston.
Silver Therapeutics also has a cultivation facility in Brunswick, Maine.