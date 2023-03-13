BENNINGTON — A new cannabis dispensary will open Wednesday on Northside Drive in Bennington, following a ribbon-cutting event Monday afternoon.
Local and state officials were on hand to help mark the opening of the first Vermont location for Silver Therapeutics, which also has dispensaries in Maine and Massachusetts, including in Williamstown, Mass.
Company CEO and co-founder Josh Silver said the business at 201 Northside Drive will open Wednesday at 10 a.m., adding that a soft opening on Tuesday was canceled because of the expected snowstorm.
Brandan McKee, the company's chief financial officer, said of the opening, “You know this one for me is really special, because I am a resident of Vermont. I live in the town of Washington.”
He added, “I have always wanted to open a cannabis retail here.”
The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.