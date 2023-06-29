BENNINGTON — The new “Big Chair,” which traces its roots to a popular tourist landmark erected in the 1960s, was formally unveiled in a ribbon-cutting Thursday at the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union branch on Washington Avenue.
Noting a need for repair work to the wooden structure, the credit union recently worked with Vermont Timber Frames and other businesses to refurbish and redesign the chair.
The credit union had rescued the chair in 2018 after its second owner — LaFlamme’s Furniture — closed in 2017. The credit union later placed it near its new branch office at 85 Washington Ave.
The first version of the chair stood for several decades in front of the former Haynes & Kane Furniture store at the intersection of Route 7A and Northside Drive.
Tri State Area Federal Credit Union President Jim Martinez said Vermont Timber Frames donated services for designing and framing the new chair “at a tremendous savings to our membership,” adding, “As always, Naylor & Breen [Builders Inc.] was there for us once again helping to set the chair on site.”
ICONIC STATUS
The chair has a long and sometimes eventful history, including an earlier rescue and refurbishing before it was placed in front of the former LaFlamme’s store on Main Street — the site of the current Bennington Community Market.
The original was a 19-foot tall ladderback chair with a cane-like seat, which was erected in the late 1960s by the Haynes family in front of their store at the bottom of Harwood Hill. It was billed “The World’s Tallest Ladderback Chair.”
The chair became a favorite stop-off for tourists and others, some of whom climbed into the seat to have their photos taken. The chair also appeared on tourism post cards.
LaFlamme’s Furniture purchased the long-standing Bennington business and the property in 2012 and restored the chair — only to see the building destroyed in a late night fire in January 2014. The company then relocated to the 239 Main St. site and placed the refurbished chair in front.
A few years later, however, with LaFlamme’s entering bankruptcy proceedings, the credit union stepped in to acquire the local landmark. The credit union branch opened in 2019.