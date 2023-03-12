BENNINGTON — Silver Therapeutics will open its newest cannabis dispensary – the first in Vermont — this week in a newly renovated building at 201 Northside Drive.,
The company, which currently operates a dispensary in Williamtown, Mass., and at other locations in Massachusetts and Maine, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. A soft opening and full opening to the public are expected to follow during the week.
“We are greatly looking forward to this,” said Brian Mullaney, who will manage the store and is also the regional manager for Silver Therapeutics.
Mullaney, of Shaftsbury, said he has especially anticipated the opening of a dispensary near his hometown and the company’s first in the state.
He said local and state officials and others are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting at noon.
Silver Therapeutics purchased the two-story building near the rotary at the entrance to the Walmart-Price Chopper center in the fall.
It has 1,567 square feet of interior space and has been undergoing renovations while staff were hired and trained and more recently cannabis stock brought in.
The structure formerly housed a firearms business.
In addition to the Williamstown store on Route 2, which opened in 2019, the company also operates dispensaries in Maine, including two in the Portland area. One is located in Palmer, Mass., and another is expected to open in Boston.
Silver Therapeutics also has a cultivation facility in Brunswick, Maine.
The Bennington dispensary is expected to offer a range of cannabis products, and the owners have said they will be open to working with local growers as suppliers.