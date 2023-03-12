Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the day progresses. High 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.