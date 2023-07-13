BENNINGTON — Throughout his bottom-to-top career in education, Richard Arroyo, Bennington Elementary School’s new principal, said he’s emphasized a foundation in core skills for students – along with a healthy dose of fun.
“Yes, there will be laughter in the hallways; there will be fun,” he said during an interview.
Arroyo, 53, said his long-standing platform in education during a career in Waterbury, Conn., schools has been that students need to “read, write and calculate at grade level.”
‘PLAY AND LEARN’
“I’ve seen what happens when students don’t have the foundation skills, when reading and writing and calculating are not automatic,” he said.
Arroyo said his first goal here is to “implement what the people, what the stakeholders, what the students, what the teachers need for students to be better prepared with those foundation skills.”
But he added, “We also have to be able to laugh. I want our students to play – when they play, they are still learning.”
LOOK, LISTEN, LEARN
For him, “looking, listening and learning are my first priorities,” Arroyo said, in order to implement some of the best education practices he’s learned as required.
“I’ve had the great experience of working with such a vast array of students and educators from vast backgrounds,” he said, which he said fits well with his eclectic interests in general.
“I’m the type of person who just sees people as human beings and just wants to work with everyone and help build and grow. I think that is the best part about meeting new people and working with new people ... And the fact I’m privileged to work with elementary students now will be a great opportunity to help provide a foundation, so they can say — not that Arroyo did it, because then I fail, but Benn El did it, and then I will have been successful.”
UNANIMOUS CHOICE
The new principal was chosen unanimously for the $119,700 position in late June by the Southwest Vermont Union School District Board on a recommendation by Superintendent Jim Culkeen.
The Connecticut native most recently worked as a principal on special assignment in Waterbury schools, beginning that job in August 2022.
Arroyo also has worked as an assistant principal, alternative school principal and technology education teacher in the Waterbury schools (beginning in 2002), and as an adjunct instructor at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn.
Arroyo received a master’s in education from Saint Joseph College in West Hartford in 2012, a doctorate degree in education from the University of Hartford in 2018, and an advanced certificate in intermediate administration from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut in 2020.
EVERY JOB LEVEL
Asked about the range of experience noted on his resume, Arroyo said he first worked as a garbage collector for the city of Waterbury, then as a custodian — including in a school he served years later as principal.
He also has served as a volunteer with the Wolcott (Conn.) Volunteer Fire Department.
Arroyo said the urban schools he has worked in in the city of about 115,000 were larger than Bennington Elementary, but what he has learned should apply here as well.
It does take a community to raise children, he said, and he wants to partner with the community in that regard.
“This is a great honor to me,” he said of being chosen for his new position, and how it all came about “almost seems like a Hallmark [channel] movie.”
‘WHY VERMONT?’
Arroyo said he was asked toward the end of his interview process for the Bennington Elementary job, “Why Vermont?”
The answer, he said, is that “Vermont chose me.”
He said he and his wife had been visiting areas of Vermont for more than 30 years, and early in the pandemic, they began looking for a second residence.
“So we pull into Bennington, at the intersection of the Four Corners, and my wife, Brenda, says, ‘I love it.’”
They soon began looking at property in town, he said, before finding a home near the school.
“And then having the opportunity to be part of the community for almost three years now — just being at the parades, just being downtown, just going and being part of the community,” Arroyo said.
VACANCIES NOW FILLED
Arroyo’s appointment filled the second of two vacancies that coincided this year in Bennington elementary schools.
He replaces Elizabeth Grunberg who announced her resignation in January, shortly after it was reported in the media that the school had a high number of police calls for help with “out of control” students.
Education officials noted at the time, however, that Bennington Elementary was not alone in seeking increased police assistance to handle student safety issues, and they did not draw a connection between the resignation and student behavioral issues at the school.
Following the media reports of numerous police calls, a group of citizens formed the Bennington Cares group in December 2022 to explore ways of providing support for students and teachers at the elementary schools.
Molly Stark Elementary also had a principal vacancy this year, which was filled earlier in June. Terrence Killory, who was hired in 2022 as assistant principal was approved by the school board as principal on a permanent basis, beginning July 1.
He replaced former Principal Donna Bazyk, who in March submitted her resignation, effective June 30. School officials said at the time that she would be on approved medical leave through June.