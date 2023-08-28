BENNINGTON – Students and staff returning to Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Schools won’t be able to miss the array of facelift and infrastructure projects completed over the summer and ongoing.
Also notable in the elementary schools will be leadership changes, which began to generate enthusiasm before the start of the 2023-24 year.
The elementary grades through ninth start Wednesday, while grades 10-12 at Mount Anthony Union High School will begin Thursday.
The Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board met this month with four recently appointed principals and vice principals who will greet students this week.
NEW ADMINISTRATORS
“I am thrilled that we were able to hire such an outstanding crop of administrators. It’s a tight market, and we had to battle with other school systems,” Superintendent Jim Culkeen told the board. “So I thank them, and I wish them all the best in the coming school year.”
New Bennington Elementary Principal Richard Arroyo, who was appointed over the summer, has had a second home in town for three years while still working in Waterbury, Conn., schools.
He said during an interview with the Banner, “I’m the type of person who just sees people as human beings and just wants to work with everyone and help build and grow. I think that is the best part about meeting new people and working with new people ... And the fact I’m privileged to work with elementary students now will be a great opportunity to help provide a foundation, so they can say — not that Arroyo did it, because then I fail — but Benn El did it, and then I will have been successful.”
Molly Stark Elementary Principal Terry Killory was appointed this year to fill a vacancy after serving since 2022 as vice principal.
He said at the board meeting that he’s a native of Brockton, Mass., and has 17 years of experience in education, having taught for much of his career in Louisiana schools and in Troy School in North Troy, Vt.
Killory said his overriding goal is to “reach out to stakeholders in the community – kids, families, community partners to bring back the warm, welcoming spirit of Molly Stark.”
New Molly Stark Vice Principal Tai Snell said she has been an educator in Vermont for a decade, primarily in the Brattleboro area, before beginning in 2021 as a teacher at Molly Stark.
The coming year will be her first as an administrator, Snell told board members.
She has taught in a variety of elementary school grades, and has been a mentor for new teachers.
Taylor Robertson, the new vice principal at Pownal Elementary, began last year as a teacher at Bennington Elementary.
He said this is his 12th year in the SVSU, where he has taught at a variety of grade levels, beginning in Pownal.
Robertson said he was selected in November to fill an interim principal position at Bennington Elementary, adding, “It is something that really solidified my inner struggles with either going back to the classroom or be an administrator. I am really excited to go back in this capacity” and in his first SVSU school in Pownal.
He will work there with Pownal Principal Bethany Lorge, who was appointed in 2022.
SVUSD board member Glenn Thurber told the new administrators, “You have a tremendous amount of excitement behind you,” which he said began building before the start of the school year.
YEAR OF PROJECTS
The coming school year also is unofficially “the year of projects,” officials said.
Providing an overview of the multiple construction efforts this year, Holly Andersen, the SVSU director or facilities management and operations, and Anthony D'Onofrio, director of facilities for the Mount Anthony Union schools, outlined the projects planned or underway.
“It’s really fun, because all of our work and decision making is geared toward how best to serve our learners and looking to the future and master planning,” Andersen said during an interview. “Instead of just making reactive decisions, how can we make decisions so that it lasts five year, 10 years, 20 years.”
She added, “Education is quickly evolving and changing and we want to be able to adapt.”
Helping to ensure the best educational experiences for students and staff, the officials said, is being done through supervisory union-wide air conditioning, ventilation, air circulation and temperature control projects, as well as lighting upgrade work and interior and exterior cosmetic projects – such as painting and grounds work.
The work is primarily being funded through federal pandemic relief funds allocations.
Projects are expected to continue over the next year and will include such work as installing brighter LED lighting to replace fluorescent lights; upgrading school kitchens and bathrooms; installing or upgrading playground and other equipment, and crating spaces for individual instruction to assist students after COVID-19 related absences recovery spaces.
A new elevator also is planned at Bennington Elementary, and gymnasium and auditorium work at the MAU schools.