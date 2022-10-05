BENNINGTON — Neighborhood residents and local officials say they’re relieved a Gage Street house known for drug use, fatal overdoses and violence has a new owner.
“Nine-fifty-seven Gage Street created many issues for emergency services in Bennington,” said Police Chief Paul Doucette. “We responded to this address for a variety of issues, including assaults, drug use, overdoses and quality of life issues.”
Doucette said the BPD last fall “enlisted help from the building inspector and health officer in order to assist with our efforts to remedy the issues in this neighborhood. We also sought assistance from [town counsel] Merrill Bent and the mortgage company to work through some of the issues we were experiencing, along with the issues residents had to endure on a daily basis.
“The sale of this property will improve the quality of life for area residents,” he added.
Neighborhood residents expressed guarded relief, as well, following the sale.
A resident who to asked to speak without attribution said people in the area want to see what happens next but were generally pleased with the change and hopeful going forward.
“This was a frustrating situation,” Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Wednesday. “The town of Bennington acted proactively to bring this property back as a neighborhood asset but faced significant legal roadblocks. Our need for safe, affordable, and quality housing makes it all the more urgent that we work with appropriate partners to eliminate barriers to rehabilitating blighted properties.”
The turnover of the Gage Street property comes as law enforcement, the State’s Attorney’s office and health officials are battling a growing incidence of substance abuse, crime involving weapons and even murder in and around Bennington County. State’s Attorney Erica Marthage has filed a civil lawsuit against the owner of a Main Street property known for drug activity in an attempt to force landlords to take steps to clean up illegal activity in their buildings.
Building Inspector and Health Officer Paul Dansereau found “multiple serious fire and life safety violations” during an inspection of the Gage Street house in October 2021.
Police had requested an inspection after what officials said was the most recent of at least two drug overdose deaths at the building.
The Select Board then quickly approved an emergency health order to clean up and secure the house and deemed it unfit for occupancy.
Following a foreclosure by the lender for the property – the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – the house was placed on the market. The unoccupied building was sold late last month to Ronald Dwyer of Pownal.
Dwyer’s son, Olden Dwyer, said Wednesday, “I think we plan to fix it up and sell it. That’s what we do with our properties.”
He added, “I hope this helps the street and the town.”