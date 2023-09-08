BENNINGTON — As Green Mountain Power crews work to restore power to much of the county hit by last night's storms, the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has warned of more powerful storms in the forecast today and tonight.
The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Bennington County, reporting "Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have a "marginal" to "slight risk" outlook for most of the area.
The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, with isolated large hail also possible. Storms will also be capable of heavy downpours that could result in localized flooding of urban, poor drainage and low-lying areas with isolated flash flooding possible.
In addition, the forecast continues, "There is a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday and Monday, mainly during the afternoon to evening hours each day. Storms will be capable of heavy downpours that could result in localized flooding of urban, poor drainage and low lying areas with isolated flash flooding possible."
That advisory extends throughout Southern and Central Vermont.
In addition, Green Mountain Power customers scattered throughout Bennington County continue to experience power outages from the storm, including in parts of downtown Bennington.
According to GMP, 6,613 (down from 8,300 earlier this morning) customers statewide have no power following last night's heavy storm that moved through the region. Most of those outages are in towns on the eastern side of the state.
However, the towns most seriously impacted are local. There are more than 1,717 (down from 1,800) customers in Bennington without power, 1,100 in Pownal, 389 (down from 577) in Shaftsbury, 282 (down from 339) in Sunderland, 230 in Manchester and 221 in Arlington.
