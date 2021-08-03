Bennington Police Cpl. Michael Sharshon, center; Michelle Farrar, office assistant to Police Chief Paul Doucette, left, and Reagan Stearns, right, stand ready to serve up more hot dogs and other refreshments during the first annual National Night Out event sponsored by the BPD. The department hosted a community picnic at Willow Park on Monday evening as part of the national law enforcement outreach program, held around the nation in many communities on the first Tuesday in August. Doucette said he hopes to hold the event annually and expand it.