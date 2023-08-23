MANCHESTER — 2023 has been a year that Bennington County has said goodbye to not one, but two of its most famous and revered veterans. Arlington’s Gedeon Lacroix, who fought at Iwo Jima, passed away just a few months short of 100 years old this past January.
Now, Nathaniel Boone of Manchester, among the first black men to serve in the United States Marine Corps, passed away at age 95 on Sunday at the Vermont Veterans Home.
Boone has the distinction of being a Montford Point Marine, which means he joined the Marine Corps at a time when the U.S. military was still very segregated and black service members faced overt racism.
Just as was the case in more famed struggles like that of Jackie Robinson in baseball, or the Tuskegee Airmen in the Army Air Forces, the Montford Point Marines were a crucial element of breaking down racial barriers in the 1940s, and endured unsafe training conditions, insufficient equipment, and a general lack of acceptance.
Despite President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 8802 that ordered the armed forces to integrate in June of 1941, the federal government did not enforce this in earnest for years. From August of 1942 to September of 1949, 20,000 black men came through the snake-infested Montford Point (now known as Camp Johnson) for basic training, kept separate from the rest of the white Marines stationed at MCB Camp LeJeune, N.C.
The treatment and segregation that they faced was not a result of a few “bad apples” in the ranks, but rather an institutional prejudice. Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb, the branch’s commandant and highest-ranking officer, personified this in a shameful chapter in Marine Corps history.
“If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes,” Holcomb infamously said at a meeting of top naval and Marine Corps minds, “I would rather have the whites.”
The Montford Point Marines, like so many symbols of the Civil Rights Movement, proved their mettle and earned the respect of their peers. Former President Barack Obama signed Public Law 112-59 in November of 2011, stating that the Montford Point Marines – as a unit – would receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Boone was able to attend the ceremony for that award with some of his fellow Marines in Washington the following summer.
Five years later, Boone’s home state bestowed an honor specifically upon him, declaring every Feb. 17 to be “Nathaniel Boone Day” in Vermont with a ceremony including Gov. Phil Scott at the State House.
Of course, Boone’s contributions to the world extended well past his years in uniform. Boone used the G.I. Bill he earned with his military service to attend Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, majoring in government, before putting himself through Boston University Law School and working as a lawyer for over 30 years in his original home state of New Jersey.
It was at Bates that he met his wife of 66 years, Harriet, who has lived with him in Manchester since the late ‘80s.
“He stood out because he was different, and he was an athlete, and he had a personality that everybody wanted to get to know,” she said during an interview with the Journal in February. “He was Mr. Man on Campus.”
Boone was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease in that last interview with the Journal, but his amiable demeanor hadn’t left him. When asked then how he felt about the state of race relations in the United States after all he had been through, Boone was positive and hopeful.
“I still run into little things here and there,” he said in February. “But I do think things have gotten better.”
