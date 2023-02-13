BENNINGTON — “If elected, my number one priority will be for the Bennington Select Board to work for the citizens of Bennington again,” said Nancy White, one of six candidates competing for two seats on the board in the March election.
“I’ve watched Select Board meetings since the 1970s,” White said. “I have attended the majority of the Select Board meetings in person for over five years. I have attempted to get answers about secret projects and plans officials refuse to discuss.”
During that time, she said, the board “has created ridiculous excuses so that they can refuse to answer questions or even allow citizens to ask questions about what is going on in our town. In addition, the Select Board has been actively allowing multiple key town officials to withhold critical information from the public about various projects and programs.”
DOWNTOWN PROJECTS
“The Putnam Block is an excellent example of what happens when a group of people with big dreams get together with no understanding of our local economy,” White asserted.
She said residents “were blocked from any say or participation in the project from day one. Much of the prime retail space at the Putnam Block sits empty.”
Private business owners “will not risk losing their slim profit margins to overpriced rent in Bennington,” White contended. “Nor are they going to rent where there isn’t enough parking for their employees, let alone their customers. There are only about 40 parking spaces onsite for at least 30 apartments, multiple offices and retail space.”
She added, “How many new private sector jobs with good pay and benefits did the $35 million project create?”
Concerning the Community Market project on West Main Street, White said, “Like most, I learned about the proposed Community Market in an article in the Bennington Banner in late 2021. I attended a Select Board meeting to ask if there had been a public discussion before a new [market] nonprofit had received a $200,000 revolving loan from our town office. The answer was no.”
She said she asked whether the project would “be receiving state and or federal grants or other subsidies. If it does, I stated this would be unfair to the private business owners that will be competing with the market. I received no answer to that question.”
BENN HI PROJECT
In March, the Select Board “held their first discussion on the proposed $20 million Benn Hi project,” White said. “At that meeting, they authorized the lease to own agreement for the Benn Hi to be signed. Neither the Select Board nor town officials, who are in charge of the project, ever explained the critical details of the agreement. Someone should have. This is a legally binding contract.”
Without voter approval, she asserted, “the Select Board intends to force Bennington taxpayers to pay millions over the next 30 years to buy and subsidize the Benn Hi ... They [also] intend to gift our town senior building, owned and paid for with local tax dollars for the last 45 years, to [Benn Hi building owner] Chris Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert will turn our building into apartments and make money off what Bennington residents paid for.”
Town Manager Stuart Hurd responded Monday to White’s comment, saying that “on March 28, 2022, the staff made a presentation on the Benn Hi project, which included discussion of the lease-to-purchase agreement. At that meeting, after substantial discussion, the board voted to accept the agreement authorizing the town manager to sign it. The agreement was then and still is available for public review.”
Information on the proposal is posted on the town's website.
‘DEFEAT THE BUDGET’
The only way for residents “to get out of the backroom Benn Hi deal is to defeat the town budget,” White said. “Without Bennington residents, there is no town budget or water and sewer budget. The citizens are the stakeholders in the town.”
Unfortunately, she said, “through the actions of the Bennington Select Board, local residents have lost their voice and power. Bennington residents must start voting again. Defeat the town budget and water and sewer bond. Force your Select Board to do their job.”
If I am elected, she said, “the words accountability and transparency will actually mean something in our local government again.”
TOWN NATIVE
White, who also ran for the board in 2020, grew up in Bennington. She said her mother was a longtime teacher at Bennington Elementary and her was father a member of the Stark Hose Co. and a past fire chief.
She worked for 30 years with Burger King as a manager, both in Bennington and in other restaurants in the chain around the region.
She also has worked at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center as a nursing assistant.
The other Select Board candidates in the March 7 election are Edward Woods, Donald Washum, Asher Edelson, Sarah Perrin, and Jack Rossiter-Munley. The top two vote-getters will be elected.