BRATTLEBORO — The action of a man who stripped down naked for the July 4 parade and doused himself in fake blood in support of abortion rights wasn’t warmly embraced at the Select Board meeting.

“He appeared suddenly at the start of the parade,” said Russ Grabiec of Brattleboro, who was filming the event for Brattleboro Community Television. “He was walking slowly, counter to the parade. And if I had do it over again, I would have gone out there and dragged him off and pushed him into a corner. He was trying to make his First Amendment speech and showing off, and it wasn’t much to look at.”

Grabiec called the protest “traumatizing.”

“The parade is a family affair,” he said. “Children were all over the place, looking at this with open mouths and nobody could do anything but scream at him.”

Something should have been done about the incident, Grabiec said, although acknowledging the limits.

The town has a public nudity ordinance allowing for police to fine someone for $100, which can then be waived down to $50. Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said police officers at the parade were focused on public safety, given that there are thousands of people in town and vehicles traveling at high speeds on the roadways.

“We had to make the decision that the 1,000 or so people here were our priority,” Police Chief Norma Hardy said. “I stand by that decision today, particularly when you look at what happened in Illinois that day.”

Hardy referred to the shooting incident at a parade Monday in Chicago, where seven people were killed.

Also, Hardy expressed concern about the optics.

“I thoroughly feel the individual was making a statement,” she said. “But I firmly feel that if we had accosted that individual that it would have been a problem and my officers would not have been painted in the best light and we would have probably been on video.”

Board member Tim Wessel described the act as “designed to provoke something.”

“I support free speech,” he said. “I think it went over the line but how you react is very important in those situations.”

Board member Jessica Gelter called to mind a community safety review report commissioned by the town in 2020 that encourages de-escalation training for the public, among many other things.

“Brattleboro is a great protest town,” she said, having marched in the parade where she led chants in protest of the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

“Sometimes those protests may affect or traumatize or frighten people a lot,” she said. “I feel pretty strongly that community de-escalation tactics could have worked very well to help individuals engaging in the exercise of their free speech and public displays of protest to really understand the impact they’re having maybe unintentionally on folks.”

Hardy said she’s always been a proponent of de-escalation and she spoke with community members who wanted to “do worse than push” the activist down. She also encouraged having forums, such as the board meetings, as places where discussions on issues can occur and information can be shared.

The parade incident came up under an agenda item for downtown safety. Dick DeGray of Brattleboro recounted being on the board in 2005 when the public nudity ordinance was crafted and said he believes it should be re-examined.

Current fines for nudity are “a joke,” DeGray said. “To me, that’s tip money. If you want to do that at a public event, go for it, but there is a penalty to pay for it.”

Board Chairman Ian Goodnow started the meeting by thanking the Brattleboro Goes Fourth committee for organizing the parade, which returned with full participation Monday. Last year, Alfred Hughes Jr. and some vehicles were in a small parade.

A member of the committee attended the board meeting Tuesday night but did not comment on the incident.

The activist, Ivan Hennessy of Brattleboro, declined to comment Wednesday morning. He wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting.

At a few minutes before the start of the parade at 10 a.m., Hennessy had written to the Reformer and other media about his plan.

“Shortly after I send this email, I intend to undress, douse myself in fake blood and walk from the Brattleboro Common to Plaza Park. I cannot tolerate my own inaction any longer in the face of the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Hennessy wrote. “The Supreme Court’s rejection of medical privacy and bodily autonomy is not the only terrible injustice I’ve seen our government embrace. It is not unique in the magnitude of suffering it brings. But, my own inaction has become unbearable.”

Hennessy called forced birth “appallingly cruel and morally grotesque.” He said “modest steps, alone, in our local communities” are crucial.

“I hope that this small, but visible, gesture encourages others who have hesitated to act beyond voting and writing to legislators,” he wrote.

Hennessy is the great-grandson of famed Catholic activist Dorothy Day.