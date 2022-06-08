BENNINGTON — In a letter to the Select Board, the regional NAACP chapter and American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont blasted the town’s new police review board and urged changes to allow civilian oversight of complaints about police misconduct.
The June 3 letter was sent to Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins and the full board by Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, which also serves Bennington County, and Harrison Stark, staff attorney with the ACLU of Vermont.
“As you know, our organizations have called for genuine civilian oversight of Bennington’s Police Department,” the letter states. “To make that oversight possible, Bennington residents require and deserve a civilian board that — at a minimum — can review specific complaints of police misconduct and take appropriate action.”
Responding Wednesday, Jenkins said, “I am really disappointed with the letter, because the Select Board has repeatedly reached out to both the NAACP and the ACLU to join us as we move forward, and they have been unwilling to do that.”
NEWLY CREATED
The new town board, called the Community Policing Advisory Review Board, was approved by the Select Board this spring after a months-long process involving a citizen task force and input from the Police Department and town officials.
The Select Board sought applicants to serve on the seven-member panel and conducted interviews but has yet to officially make appointments to it.
“The Select Board is very committed to the CPARB, and we will be appointing its members on the 13th,” Jenkins said.
“Unfortunately, the current version of CPARB does not come close to providing a meaningful police accountability mechanism,” the letter from the two organizations stated. “We understand that CPARB’s limited power is due at least in part to the Select Board’s interpretation of Vermont law as constraining the ability of local cities and towns to delegate or authorize civilian review of police complaints.”
The letter added, “Although we believe that Vermont law allows the Select Board to go further than it did in delegating authority to CPARB, we agree that Bennington likely needs additional statutory authorization to create the kind of civilian oversight model necessary to deliver constitutional policing for Bennington’s residents.”
COMPLAINT REVIEWS
Toward the end of the process leading to adoption of the CPARB format in April, the Select Board dropped plans to delegate to the civilian board the authority to investigate and review complaints against police.
That came after an opinion from town counsel, which said a change in the town’s governmental charter or in state law would be required to delegate that oversight role, which now falls as the legal responsibility of the Select Board.
Select Board members said they would pursue either a revision to state law to allow delegation of that authority to civilian boards, or a charter change, which is a lengthy process involving board approval of an amendment, town voter approval, then review by the Legislature and the governor’s signature.
“We strongly encourage the Select Board to pursue both strategies,” the letter stated.
CHANGES URGED
The officials said revising state law is important “because the legal questions confronted by the Select Board will not be limited to Bennington, and any Vermont municipality looking to create a robust civilian review board will face similar confusion about the scope of its authority.”
The letter also urged the Select Board “to formally seek that authority from the General Assembly, both in the form of a charter amendment and as a broader statutory change. Elevating this issue for the Legislature will provide much-needed clarity, not just for Bennington, but for the state as a whole, and show the Select Board’s commitment to providing equal services to all Bennington residents, regardless of race or status.”
The organization officials added, “Bennington residents require — and deserve — a citizen oversight board that can review specific complaints.”
BOARD SUPPORT
Concerning legislative changes, which the board supports, Jenkins said the board reached out to area lawmakers and partner organizations working with the town on community policing issues.
She said it was “a difficult time to be reaching out” to lawmakers, because they were dealing with final decisions on the state budget.
“So we will continue to pursue this with the Legislature,” Jenkins said, adding that she prefers that option as opposed to the slower and more complex charter change route.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns, she said, has recommended looking at a legislative change that would allow communities to delegate review authority to civilian boards, similar to what the city of Burlington did through a charter change.
“Rather than make every single town that wants to do this go through a charter change, I would prefer for the Legislature to make it possible for a town that wants give this authority to a body other than the Select Board to be able to do that.”
Jenkins said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has expressed support for again pursuing the proposed change in the next legislative session, and she believes other area lawmakers are also supportive.
‘SYSTEMIC’ ISSUES
The letter also contended that “Bennington needs a robust civilian review board to oversee its Police Department. As the Select Board knows, the department has a well-documented history of exclusionary and discriminatory practices, and these issues are systemic.”
The letter cites sections of a 2019 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, after a review of the department requested by the Select Board.
The report detailed residents experiencing a “dual policing structure — one with civility and dignity for those viewed favorably by the department, and another for everyone else in the community,” the letter stated. “A full fifth of [resident] respondents reported experiencing discrimination at the hands of the department. And the report further outlined how — despite Bennington being, ‘by and large, a vibrant and peaceful town’ — the department had embraced an aggressive ‘warrior’ mentality, eschewed best practices and failed to structure its mission around principles of community policing.”
The letter continued, “Within this portrait of a police force unmoored from its obligation to protect Bennington’s residents impartially, respectfully and equally, one particular theme bears emphasis: Bennington residents fear reprisal from BPD.”
CONTINUING EFFORTS
During an ongoing process since receipt of the IACP report, Select Board members have stressed that they believe the department and Chief Paul Doucette have been fully involved and supportive of community policing efforts. Information about those initiatives, which have included a review of Police Department policies, is posted on the town website.
Concerning the new review board, Jenkins said she is “looking forward to the CPARB’s wisdom” on policing issues.
“I think they will really hit the ground running,” she said, “and I am really pleased with the people.”
On community policing efforts, she said, “I think there are always improvements, and as a community, we want to use all the resources that we can as appropriately as we can. So that is ongoing. ... We are going to be working to make our community the best community it can be, and we encourage collaboration, and anyone who wants to join us and help us move forward, we are more than happy to have their partnership.”