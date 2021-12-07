BENNINGTON — A simmering dispute over the fairness of Village of North Bennington water bills sent to the town of Shaftsbury — and how the amounts should be calculated — has landed in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division.
The village and its water board filed suit against the town on Nov. 15, seeking more than $33,000 in “unpaid invoices, with interest,” and a court order “permanently enjoining [the town] to honor the plaintiff’s charges as they are assessed for so long as the defendant takes water from the system … .”
Disagreement over the village water system’s charges for service to the central village area of Shaftsbury — encompassing about 350 customers — involves partial bills dating from June 2020 to the present, according to the suit complaint. The town has continued to pay bills at a prior, lower rate, while seeking talks with the village over the billing process.
The village is alleging breach of contract concerning a 1988 agreement between the parties and other agreements and regulations that have been associated with the water system since the mid-1920s.
The village, represented by attorney Franklin Kochman, of Burlington, also seeks reimbursement of its court costs.
BILLING QUESTIONED
Art Whitman, chairman of the Shaftsbury Select Board, the members of which also act as the town’s water board, said Tuesday that town officials looked into the billing system in 2019 and began to question its fairness.
He said the town has since unsuccessfully requested mediation talks with the village and its water board.
“We started asking in 2019 asking about the unfairness of this,” he said.
Whitman said Shaftsbury has continued to pay an older, lower water rate pending an agreement from village officials to enter a mediation process.
PREVIOUSLY UNCHALLENGED
According to the suit complaint, the town of Shaftsbury did not challenge the village water system’s authority to raise water rates at least eight times from 1988 to 2019, and did not previously challenge the village system’s authority to assess for capital improvement projects until June 2020.
Whitman said a central issue has involved assessments from the village water system for a major upgrade project that he said was undertaken solely within the village itself. Meanwhile, Shaftsbury owns, operates and maintains its own water lines, pumps, customer meters and other equipment and employs a water superintendent, he said.
The village water system has one metered connection for the town, from which water flows to approximately 350 customers in the town center through lines owned and maintained by the town.
The reservoir water source itself is in Shaftsbury, east of Route 7, south of the town center. It was deeded by the Jennings family to the North Bennington water system in 1924, according to the suit.
A MUNICIPAL CUSTOMER
The complaint contends that Shaftsbury is treated fairly as a customer of the village system, as is the village itself and Bennington College.
“Under the consistent methodology adopted by the [village water board],” the suit states, “all customers of the water system, including its municipal and institutional customers, are charged for water usage and maintenance of the system at the same rate per 1,000 gallons of water usage as measured by their respective water meters.”
The complaint adds that a consistent methodology also has been adopted by the village board to cover costs for capital improvements and these are allocated to all customers, “substantially in proportion to their respective percentages of usage as measured by their respective water meters.”
Responding to the suit, Whitman said in a statement this week, “Shaftsbury holds that the practices impose on its residents the significant expenses incurred by North Bennington to maintain that part of the system that serves only North Bennington residents.”
He added, “Because these billing practices are inequitable and unfair to Shaftsbury residents and flatly inconsistent with prior written agreements between the town and the village, the water board of the town of Shaftsbury has declined to pay these excess charges.”