MONTPELIER — Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met on May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt.
The muzzleloader seasons on October 26-29 and December 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“Recent management efforts have successfully balanced deer numbers with what the habitat can support in many parts of Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.”
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 2.