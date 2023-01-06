BENNINGTON — Internationally renowned musician Michael Wimberly will headline this year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center's Oldcastle Theatre.
The theme of this year’s event comes from King: “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or we will perish together as fools.”
The work of the Southwest Tech graphic arts students participating in the annual MLK poster contest will be featured, with the finalists' work on display in the theatre lobby. Other highlights will include a presentation of poems and essays about King.
“Come join us for this energetic, uplifting celebration," said Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center member Marsh Hudson-Knapp in a statement.
The center arranged this event in conjunction with the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. Funding for the concert comes from the Second Congregational Church, Temple Beth El, Old First Church Congregational, Dr. Richard Dundas and other groups.
Wimberly was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, during the civil rights era, where his early beginnings in soul, funk, rock, jazz and classical music began. During Wimberly’s undergraduate years at Baldwin Wallace University, the rhythms from the streets connected him to the rhythms of West Africa and 20th-century contemporary music. Wimberly joined the Bennington College faculty in fall 2012.
In this performance, Mowgli Giannitti on bass and Brian DeAngelo on percussion join Wimberly on a rhythmical journey through his range as a percussionist, a composer and improviser, according to the statement.
Admission is free. There will be a goodwill offering with proceeds going to two social justice groups: NAACP Rutland and Open Arms Bennington County; both will have information booths in the lobby.
Because of ongoing COVID concerns, the wearing of facemasks is voluntary but suggested.
BPAC is located at 331 Main St.