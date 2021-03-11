BENNINGTON — A man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a Bennington woman this year has three prior convictions, including domestic assault. Officials say he has repeatedly been sentenced to probation, with orders to get mental health treatment, until he was found incompetent to stand trial in 2018.
He was ordered hospitalized under the department of mental health and eventually released. Public safety officials didn’t know he was back in the community — until witnesses and surveillance cameras reportedly spotted him attacking 26-year-old Emily Hamann in downtown Bennington on the morning of Jan. 18.
Hamann’s mother is now worried that the man, Darren Pronto, 32, would again evade jail time if he is found incompetent to stand trial. After Pronto’s arrest in Hamann’s death, Bennington police said his sister told them Pronto had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
“It’s my understanding that someone can go and commit a violent, first-degree murder crime and his defense attorney gets to shop around for one non-competent finding,” Kelly Carroll told members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
“Just because one person says that somebody is not competent doesn’t mean that they should be able to get away with first-degree murder,” she said.
Carrol testified as the committee discussed S3, a bill that sought to address issues Pronto’s case has brought up.
A major component of the bill is the notification of state prosecutors when someone who’d been deemed incompetent to stand trial — but still has a pending criminal case — is about to be released from a treatment facility back into the community. Right now, the notification goes out only when the defendant is released within 90 days of the court’s hospitalization order.
Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, who also spoke before the committee, described the current system as a “one-way street.” She said prosecutors don’t know how a defendant’s inpatient or outpatient treatment progresses once they come under the mental health department’s care.
“We don’t know anything after that, until they make their way around and we end up with them again,” she said in the live-streamed hearing. “The way it is now, we’re not protecting the public.”
S3 also seeks to give prosecutors an opportunity to ask the court for a second mental health evaluation if they find reasonable basis to disagree with the initial evaluation.
Defender General Matt Valerio, however, is asking that the bill allow a second evaluation only if the first falls below commonly accepted standards such as it is biased or substandard. Otherwise, he told the committee on Thursday, prosecutors will be doing what they’re now frowning upon with defense attorneys.
“What this gives rise to is exactly what they were complaining about — expert shopping — except now it’s the state,” Valerio said.
The committee is expected to continue discussing the bill Friday and to vote on it.
The committee chairman, Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, told Carroll they were determined to get the proposed law through the Senate this year and hopes the House would take it up. Last year, the bill passed the Senate but the House didn't take it up. “This is about public safety,” Sears said.
Pronto, meanwhile, is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield. He is scheduled to return to court on Mar. 22.
His attorney, public defender Fred Bragdon, didn’t respond to a request for comment on Pronto’s criminal history, which was discussed at the Senate Judiciary Committee.