By Darren Marcy
The Manchester Journal
DORSET -- Long Trail School in Dorset is reporting multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Headmaster Seth Linfield first reported one family with multiple cases. He then followed that up in an email to families Thursday evening with the report of another family with multiple cases.
Linfield chose to keep students home Friday calling a "Heads Holiday," effectively canceling school for the normal half-day session.
"No classes, athletics, stewardship service, or co-curricular activities will occur, except for IB exams which will take place as scheduled," Linfield said in the email. "Rather than ask our students to come for half a day tomorrow, we now can devote three days to resting and staying healthy. We will resume our schedule as expected on Monday. "
Linfield said it was frustrating that the school is still dealing with outbreaks.
"For the first time, we have had multiple cases on our campus during one week," Linfield said. "This setback is quite frustrating after our successes this academic year. We are relying on everyone to continue to follow Vermont's guidelines and the expectations of our mutual social contract. With your ongoing commitment, we will conclude the academic year safely."
Linfield said he could not say how many students had tested positive without revealing private information.
He did confirm it was two families with multiple students in each family.