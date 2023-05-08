BENNINGTON — Officials in several area towns have discussed, studied, adopted or are considering new regulation to address the popular short-term rental market in their communities.
“When I gave our annual land use training for municipal officials a few weeks ago, I got questions about it and did not have time to address them in that venue,” said Janet Hurley, assistant director and planning program manager at the Bennington County Regional Commission. “I think BCRC will likely organize a presentation and host discussion at an upcoming commission meeting.”
Hurley noted that Manchester and Manchester Village approved a joint study to help officials decide how and whether to create local regulation for short-term rentals, such as those rented through airbnb or VRBO websites.
And in Dorset, planners are proposing specific regulation for short-term rentals, which is being considered along with a number of zoning bylaw updates. A public hearing is scheduled on the package on May 16 at 7 p.m. at the town offices. The complete zoning proposal is posted on the town website under the agendas and minutes pulldown.
The town of Peru has a short-term rental ordinance in place, and it is posted on the town website under the documents heading.
Peru’s extensive ordinance addresses topics such as definitions, the appointment of a short-term rental officer for the town; registering a rental property; fire safety, trash disposal, maximum occupancy and other rules; inspections; violations of the ordinance and potential penalties.
APPLICATION REJECTED
In North Bennington, resident Sandra Magsamen applied in late December to the village to operate a short-term rental facility in property on West Street near her home.
In January, Zoning Administrator Ron Hachey rejected the application, saying in part that village zoning requirements in that area prohibit uses not listed in the bylaws as allowed.
“Except as otherwise provided herein, any uses not specifically permitted shall be deemed to be prohibited,” he said, quoting from the village bylaw.
The village Development Review Board subsequently upheld Hachey’s decision after an April 18 public hearing.
The village Planning Commission currently is working on an update of the zoning bylaw, and officials said short-term rentals are a topic that will likely be included in discussions.
COURT RULING
In discussing state requirements regarding short-term rentals, Hurley said this week that current state statute doesn’t discuss short-term rentals directly and there are no listed options for communities to consider.
Towns can set up a required registry for the rental property owners or add specific ordinances, like Peru, or deal with the rental category through the zoning bylaw, like Dorset, Hurley said.
However, she added, “the state Supreme Court has ruled that unless a town has specifically defined this [use] as separate, they can’t regulate it. If a community wants to regulate they can, but have to be very clear what it is they are regulating.”
OTHER TOWNS
Among other Bennington County communities, Pownal planners weighed developing regulations at the suggestion of the Development Review Board. Members had expressed concerns about possible negative effects of multiple guests on rural septic and well systems.
But after investigating such regulation in Vermont towns that have it, and getting feedback from residents who operate short-term rental units, the Planning Commission voted unanimously on April 4 to table the topic, unless the Select Board later decides the town should take another look at regulation.
Members decided such regulation was not needed in part because these rentals are not numerous in Pownal and property owners have a strong financial incentive not to tax their septic and water systems to the point of failing and requiring expensive repair.
In Shaftsbury, Zoning Administrator Shelly Stiles said short-term rentals are subject to the provisions governing home occupations. Those include that new structures from be set back 200 feet from property lines; recreational vehicles can’t be used for that purpose; conversion of existing structures requires DRB approval, and that complaints about conditions in the units shall be referred to the town health officer.
In Bennington, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said the town does not regulate short-term rentals but requires them to meet local and state health and safety codes and comply with state tax requirements.
They are essentially considered the same as when a property owner rents a house or housing unit for a longer term, he said.
In Arlington, Hurley said town planners, who are considering several zoning amendments, recently decided not to include short-term rental regulation in the package but indicated they might consider a separate amendment in the future.
The BCRC is working with the town on the zoning bylaw update, she said.
Landgrove officials also have discussed the idea of regulation, Hurley said.
According to Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance website, there were about 10,000 available short term rental listings the state in statistics for December 2022, and more than 700 available listings in Bennington County.