BENNINGTON -- Multiple fire agencies responded to a structure fire at 205 Foster Drive on Friday night.
The call came in at approximately 7:45 p.m. As the Bennington Rural Fire Department arrived on scene, the home was on fire and Bennington Rural requested mutual aid "because of the water source situation," according to Bennington Police Chief and Public Safety Director Paul Doucette.
"As far as I know, no one got hurt, everybody got out and it's just structural damage at this point," Doucette said.
The water situation forced fire crews to set up where Foster Drive meets Morgan Street, more than a quarter-mile away from the active fire. Firefighters drew water from multiple fire engines.
Vehicles from the Bennington Fire Department, Pownal Valley Fire Department, North Bennington Fire Department as well as the Bennington Police Department assisted Bennington Rural in battling the blaze, which was "knocked down" by 9 p.m. according to Doucette.
Power was temporarily turned off by Green Mountain Power in the area around Foster Drive and Morgan Street.
Bennington Rural Fire Department Chief Ken Goings was not immediately available for comment at the scene on Friday night.
"The fire department did a good job knocking the fire down," Doucette said.