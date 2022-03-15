POWNAL — Town employees and movers got to work Tuesday on shifting their town hall from its cramped location to a new and bigger building just south of the old one.
Connors Bros. Moving and Storage of Williamstown, Mass., helped with the move. Phone lines are down at the site but are expected to be online soon.
The new building has 4,600 square feet in total, compared to the 1,500-square-foot former town hall. Original project costs were pegged at $775,000 in October 2019 but now stands at more than $1 million.
A 19th-century schoolhouse from nearby North Pownal Road eventually will be attached to the new building, to be used as meeting space.