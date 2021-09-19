DORSET -- A Mount Tabor man was arrested for violating his conditions of release and resisting arrest.
At 2 a.m. Friday, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to Culver Lane in Dorset. It was reported that Mark Guertin, 34, of Mount Tabor, was at a residence yelling and banging on the doors and windows.
Police learned Guertin had been issued a trespass notice for the victim's residence and active court-ordered conditions of release to be 300 feet from the victim and her residence.
Police said upon arrival, Guertin was still outside the victim's residence. While on scene, dispatchers told police Guertin also had an active warrant for his arrest.
Guertin resisted arrest while being taken into custody, police said. He was transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility, where he was held for lack of $200 bail. He was issued a citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 8.
VSP was assisted by the Manchester Police Department.